Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Wife kills hubby over infidelity

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central province, on allegations of stabbing and killing her husband with a knife following an argument over his allegations that she was unfaithful.

Lackia Chirwa is alleged to have accused her husband, Mr Promise Mukombe (23), of claiming that she was promiscuous, resulting in a heated argument which ended up with Chirwa reaching for a knife and then stabbing Mukombe on the stomach.

He died two days later after being admitted at St Albert's Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Mr Mukombe died on Tuesday last week after being stabbed the previous Sunday at Ganje Village.

In Nkayi, Matabeleland North, police have arrested Thubelihle Kelvin Ndlovu (19) in connection with a killing on Monday at Ntunke Village.

The suspect, who is believed to be mentally challenged, struck his 17-year-old brother with an axe several times on the head, reportedly for no apparent reason. In Harare, police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man after he was attacked by a crowd for allegedly stealing a cellphone on Tuesday in the city centre.

On the same day, police in Kadoma arrested a security guard, Lovemore Munare (33), who allegedly killed a prospector at Muswerakuenda Farm Compound, Patchway.

Munare is alleged to have shot Average Muchenjeri aged 23 with a Star pistol in the stomach during a scuffle when the guard tried to seize a gold detector being used by Muchenjeri and two other people to prospect for gold nuggets.

The shot man was dead on arrival at Kadoma General Hospital, Asst Comm Nyathi said. Police in Guruve are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Proud Susupenzi (23) on charges of culpable homicide after his motor cycle allegedly hit and killed a three-year-old boy on Monday last week along Guruve Hotel-Hospital Road.

The boy was allegedly hit by a Suzuki 250 motor cycle which Susupenzi was riding.

Susupenzi then abandoned the motor cycle and fled from the accident scene while the victim died upon admission at Guruve Hospital.

In Plumtree, police arrested Future Maphendu (35) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on February 11 at Phumuza Village.

The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and used a broken bottle to cut the umbilical cord which resulted in its death.

The suspect took the body and threw it in a well approximately 40 metres deep.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Wife, #Murder, #Hubby

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa has no chance of winning 2023 election, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe rules out US dollar return

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Chiwenga threatens

1 hr ago | 618 Views

GNU imminent, claims Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 389 Views

MDC fissures started under Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chamisa at war with Zec

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Court blocks seizure of Jonathan Moyo's farm

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Govt, civil servants on collision course over mandatory vaccination

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe inflation seen closing year at 62%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Caps United target first win

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Ndlovu scoops continental gong in Ghana

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimsec introduces new certificates

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Ariel sees heir in Raphael

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Police raise concern over landlords rape cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Squatter camp escapes Covid-19

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Ambulance absence delays match kickoff

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repossess land?

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF targets to reclaim lost seats

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso grab first win of the season

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF ready for by-election in Matebeleland North

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Dilemma for youthful Chief Nkalakatha

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Mugabe Day celebrations

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Exchange rate manipulators to face the law

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chamisa promises to unleash?

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Dangamvura, Mutasa constituencies

1 hr ago | 23 Views

NPA has no case against Magashule

1 hr ago | 57 Views

WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Cont Mhlanga hits out at politicians

11 hrs ago | 978 Views

Caf demands Zifa board reinstatement

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chinotimba says youths are crybabies

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa draws bumper crowd in maiden rally

11 hrs ago | 2453 Views

REVEALED: America panics over ZANU PF...funds #OperationDudula

13 hrs ago | 4680 Views

'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5146 Views

'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

22 hrs ago | 4946 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

22 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

22 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

22 hrs ago | 109 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

22 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days