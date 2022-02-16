Wife kills hubby over infidelity

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central province, on allegations of stabbing and killing her husband with a knife following an argument over his allegations that she was unfaithful.Lackia Chirwa is alleged to have accused her husband, Mr Promise Mukombe (23), of claiming that she was promiscuous, resulting in a heated argument which ended up with Chirwa reaching for a knife and then stabbing Mukombe on the stomach.He died two days later after being admitted at St Albert's Hospital.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Mr Mukombe died on Tuesday last week after being stabbed the previous Sunday at Ganje Village.In Nkayi, Matabeleland North, police have arrested Thubelihle Kelvin Ndlovu (19) in connection with a killing on Monday at Ntunke Village.The suspect, who is believed to be mentally challenged, struck his 17-year-old brother with an axe several times on the head, reportedly for no apparent reason. In Harare, police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man after he was attacked by a crowd for allegedly stealing a cellphone on Tuesday in the city centre.On the same day, police in Kadoma arrested a security guard, Lovemore Munare (33), who allegedly killed a prospector at Muswerakuenda Farm Compound, Patchway.Munare is alleged to have shot Average Muchenjeri aged 23 with a Star pistol in the stomach during a scuffle when the guard tried to seize a gold detector being used by Muchenjeri and two other people to prospect for gold nuggets.The shot man was dead on arrival at Kadoma General Hospital, Asst Comm Nyathi said. Police in Guruve are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Proud Susupenzi (23) on charges of culpable homicide after his motor cycle allegedly hit and killed a three-year-old boy on Monday last week along Guruve Hotel-Hospital Road.The boy was allegedly hit by a Suzuki 250 motor cycle which Susupenzi was riding.Susupenzi then abandoned the motor cycle and fled from the accident scene while the victim died upon admission at Guruve Hospital.In Plumtree, police arrested Future Maphendu (35) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on February 11 at Phumuza Village.The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and used a broken bottle to cut the umbilical cord which resulted in its death.The suspect took the body and threw it in a well approximately 40 metres deep.