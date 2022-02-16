Latest News Editor's Choice


1 person dies of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
One person succumbed to Covid-19 while 194 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

The single death was recorded in Manicaland province whilst Mashonaland East province recorded the highest number of new cases.

Mashonaland East recorded a total of 51 new cases whilst Bulawayo had the lowest as it recorded only two new cases.

There were 122 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate still stands at 96 percent while active cases rose to 3 043 compared to the 2 972 new recoveries of the previous day.

16 of the new cases were recorded from schools where Masvingo recorded 13 cases, Matabeleland North recorded two cases whilst Manicaland only recorded one case yesterday.

A total of 3 104 tests were done and positivity was at six percent.

The vaccination programme is still ongoing countrywide with 2 758 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 4334 627.

A total of 3642 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative number of those who have received the second dose to 3 368 019 on Saturday.

3929 people received the booster shot, the third dose bringing the cumulative frequency for dose three to 101 283.

As of February 20, at 3PM, there were 48 people who were hospitalised. Of these, six were new admissions, 15 were asymptomatic, 29 had mild to moderate symptoms while three were severe and only one was in the intensive care unit.

"As of today, Zimbabwe has now recorded 2334  224 confirmed cases,224 975 recoveries and 5 386 deaths," reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Source - The Chronicle

