Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ariel sees heir in Raphael

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VETERAN Highlanders goal minder Ariel Sibanda believes new acquisition Raphael Pitisi has all the right attributes to take over from him as the club's first choice goalkeeper.

Sibanda has commanded the Highlanders number one for over a decade after breaking into the first team in 2008 as a junior player.

He was promoted into the senior team in 2009 after first-choice goalkeeper Washington Arubi left.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has won a number of trophies with Bosso, including the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup, 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup, the BancABC Super Sup, the NetOne-sponsored EasyCall Cup, and the Independence Cup, among others.

However, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship has eluded him during his 12-year stay at Bosso. He disputes the belief that during all these years he has not had any serious competition for his place in the team.

"Mangoye", as Sibanda is affectionately known, says Munyaradzi Diya and Njabulo Ncube top his list of teammates that gave him a run for his money.

"It's not like I have not had any competition in the last 15 years. There have been goalkeepers who have kept me on my toes, but hard work ensured that I did not lose my number one jersey.

All the goalkeepers that have come I worked well with them and that also helped me grow as a goalkeeper because I also learnt from them. I believe hard work is what got me this far," said Sibanda.

He said Pitisi is capable of replacing him when he finally retires.

"I think he is very good. He has a chance, and just has to continue working the way he is doing," added Sibanda.
Pitisi made his Premiership debut in 2019 as a 17-year-old for TelOne FC.

The Young Warriors' goalkeeper was part of the national Under-20 squad that participated in the 2020 Cosafa tournament last year alongside Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Lexington Mujokoro, Chicken Inn forward Munashe Pini, Dynamos' Bill Antonio and Kelvin Mangiza of FC Platinum.

Pitisi joined Highlanders from Triangle United where he was deputising first choice goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

He also had a stint in South Africa with Vodacom League side Ollesdas on loan from the then Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC, which later rebranded to Marumo Gallants in the South African DStv Premier Soccer League.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Ariel, #Pitisi, #Bosso

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa has no chance of winning 2023 election, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe rules out US dollar return

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Chiwenga threatens

1 hr ago | 622 Views

GNU imminent, claims Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 395 Views

MDC fissures started under Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chamisa at war with Zec

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Court blocks seizure of Jonathan Moyo's farm

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Govt, civil servants on collision course over mandatory vaccination

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe inflation seen closing year at 62%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Caps United target first win

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Ndlovu scoops continental gong in Ghana

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimsec introduces new certificates

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Police raise concern over landlords rape cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Squatter camp escapes Covid-19

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Ambulance absence delays match kickoff

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repossess land?

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Wife kills hubby over infidelity

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF targets to reclaim lost seats

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso grab first win of the season

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF ready for by-election in Matebeleland North

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Dilemma for youthful Chief Nkalakatha

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Mugabe Day celebrations

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Exchange rate manipulators to face the law

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chamisa promises to unleash?

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Dangamvura, Mutasa constituencies

1 hr ago | 23 Views

NPA has no case against Magashule

1 hr ago | 57 Views

WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4897 Views

Cont Mhlanga hits out at politicians

11 hrs ago | 979 Views

Caf demands Zifa board reinstatement

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chinotimba says youths are crybabies

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa draws bumper crowd in maiden rally

11 hrs ago | 2454 Views

REVEALED: America panics over ZANU PF...funds #OperationDudula

13 hrs ago | 4681 Views

'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5146 Views

'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

22 hrs ago | 4946 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

22 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

22 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

22 hrs ago | 109 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

22 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days