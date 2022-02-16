Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimsec introduces new certificates

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has introduced new Zimbabwe General Certificates of Education (ZGCE) certificates at Ordinary and Advanced levels that have advanced security features to reduce fraudulent qualifications.

Zimsec said the new certificates will be rolled out before the end of this month, with the issuance of the November 2020 public examinations results certificates. The council said certificates issued before 2020 remain valid both locally and internationally.

"Zimsec would like to inform its valued stakeholders of the introduction of ZGCE certificates at Ordinary and Advanced levels. The first batch of the new certificates has been rolled out this month with the issuance of the November 2020 certificates," reads the statement.

"The introduction of the new ZGCE certificates is an important and progressive move in line with global assessment trends. This will improve the security and safeguard the integrity of the certificates and qualifications through the new advanced security features which have been included. Notwithstanding, all Zimsec certificates issued prior to 2020 remain valid for use both local and internationally."

Zimsec also said it offers a facility where certificates can be verified for authenticity to curb the use of fraudulent qualifications.

The service is offered to private and public institutions/ corporations, educational institutions, embassies and regional and international qualifications authorities.

According to Zimsec, certificates are issued for subjects in which candidates achieve grade E or better and it cannot combine grades obtained from various sittings into a single certificate.

"Candidates are advised to laminate certificates for protection against natural elements such as weather and against fraud. When a certificate is lost, Zimsec does not issue a duplicate certificate but can provide a certifying statement of results for a fee," Zimsec said in a separate statement on its website.

"A prospective employer or tertiary institution can request for a confirmation of results for a specific person from Zimsec. Certifying statements and confirmation letters do not accommodate any subsequent name changes by individuals. Certificates tampered with, such as those altered by pen or computer, are nullified by Zimsec without replacement."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa has no chance of winning 2023 election, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe rules out US dollar return

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Chiwenga threatens

1 hr ago | 624 Views

GNU imminent, claims Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 396 Views

MDC fissures started under Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chamisa at war with Zec

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Court blocks seizure of Jonathan Moyo's farm

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Govt, civil servants on collision course over mandatory vaccination

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe inflation seen closing year at 62%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Caps United target first win

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Ndlovu scoops continental gong in Ghana

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Ariel sees heir in Raphael

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Police raise concern over landlords rape cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Squatter camp escapes Covid-19

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Ambulance absence delays match kickoff

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repossess land?

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Wife kills hubby over infidelity

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF targets to reclaim lost seats

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso grab first win of the season

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF ready for by-election in Matebeleland North

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Dilemma for youthful Chief Nkalakatha

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Mugabe Day celebrations

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Exchange rate manipulators to face the law

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chamisa promises to unleash?

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Dangamvura, Mutasa constituencies

1 hr ago | 24 Views

NPA has no case against Magashule

1 hr ago | 57 Views

WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4897 Views

Cont Mhlanga hits out at politicians

11 hrs ago | 980 Views

Caf demands Zifa board reinstatement

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chinotimba says youths are crybabies

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa draws bumper crowd in maiden rally

11 hrs ago | 2455 Views

REVEALED: America panics over ZANU PF...funds #OperationDudula

13 hrs ago | 4682 Views

'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5146 Views

'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

22 hrs ago | 4946 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

22 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

22 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

22 hrs ago | 303 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

22 hrs ago | 109 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

22 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days