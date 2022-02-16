Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Caps United target first win

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NGEZI Platinum interim coach Takesure Chiragwi is anticipating a tough match when they collide with Caps United at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

This one promises to be a blockbuster clash, in which Chiragwi will lead the Mhondoro-based club for the first time since Rodwell Dhlakama's suspension.

Ngezi have an upper hand looking at the last meetings, having won four of the eight times they met.

Caps United won twice, with the other matches ending in a draws, however, Chiragwi is well aware that Caps United remain a force to reckoned with despite their struggles on an off the field.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side remains winless after three matches, something that is uncharacteristic of the former Champions.

That they are hungry for a first win this season makes Chiragwi wary of what his men can face this afternoon.

"I am aware of Caps United's strength. They have a good coach who can do anything at anytime. We know he has won the league with them and that makes him a natural part of the system," Chiragwi said.

"He rejoined them recently, but that changes nothing because they have a strong team. They have veterans who are never to be underestimated.

"We have done our homework and we are ready to face them, hopefully we will get a good result away from home. Everyone is in fine health and that should be our main advantage."

Ngezi Platinum have won two out of the three matches they have played so far, and will walk into the National Sports Stadium having yet to concede, with eight goals to their name.

However, the Caps United tactician, Chitembwe, is angling to burst their bubble.

"I coach to win because that's the purpose of this job, winning but it's not every game that we are able to win because we also play equally strong teams.

"The match against Ngezi will always be difficult because they are a team of quality. I know for a fact that they will be here to prove a point and we must be at our best," he said.

Chitembwe added that he was happy with his current squad, having been affected by a player exodus due to financial challenges.

"I am happy with the progress of the rebuilding exercise. This team is going to be competitive and very soon results will be coming in our favour," he added.

"The strong belief we have in our team will be repaid. We stand together in adversity and we are moving as one in every battle."

Midfielder Devon Chafa who now turns out for Caps United will meet his former paymasters for the first time since parting ways in December.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Caps, #United, #Win

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa has no chance of winning 2023 election, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe rules out US dollar return

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga threatens

1 hr ago | 627 Views

GNU imminent, claims Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 396 Views

MDC fissures started under Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chamisa at war with Zec

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Court blocks seizure of Jonathan Moyo's farm

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Govt, civil servants on collision course over mandatory vaccination

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe inflation seen closing year at 62%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Ndlovu scoops continental gong in Ghana

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimsec introduces new certificates

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Ariel sees heir in Raphael

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Police raise concern over landlords rape cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Squatter camp escapes Covid-19

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Ambulance absence delays match kickoff

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repossess land?

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Wife kills hubby over infidelity

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF targets to reclaim lost seats

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso grab first win of the season

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF ready for by-election in Matebeleland North

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Dilemma for youthful Chief Nkalakatha

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Mugabe Day celebrations

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Exchange rate manipulators to face the law

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chamisa promises to unleash?

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Dangamvura, Mutasa constituencies

1 hr ago | 24 Views

NPA has no case against Magashule

1 hr ago | 57 Views

WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Cont Mhlanga hits out at politicians

11 hrs ago | 980 Views

Caf demands Zifa board reinstatement

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chinotimba says youths are crybabies

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa draws bumper crowd in maiden rally

11 hrs ago | 2456 Views

REVEALED: America panics over ZANU PF...funds #OperationDudula

13 hrs ago | 4682 Views

'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5147 Views

'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

22 hrs ago | 4946 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

22 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

22 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

22 hrs ago | 303 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

22 hrs ago | 109 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

22 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days