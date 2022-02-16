Caps United target first win

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NGEZI Platinum interim coach Takesure Chiragwi is anticipating a tough match when they collide with Caps United at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.This one promises to be a blockbuster clash, in which Chiragwi will lead the Mhondoro-based club for the first time since Rodwell Dhlakama's suspension.Ngezi have an upper hand looking at the last meetings, having won four of the eight times they met.Caps United won twice, with the other matches ending in a draws, however, Chiragwi is well aware that Caps United remain a force to reckoned with despite their struggles on an off the field.The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side remains winless after three matches, something that is uncharacteristic of the former Champions.That they are hungry for a first win this season makes Chiragwi wary of what his men can face this afternoon."I am aware of Caps United's strength. They have a good coach who can do anything at anytime. We know he has won the league with them and that makes him a natural part of the system," Chiragwi said."He rejoined them recently, but that changes nothing because they have a strong team. They have veterans who are never to be underestimated."We have done our homework and we are ready to face them, hopefully we will get a good result away from home. Everyone is in fine health and that should be our main advantage."Ngezi Platinum have won two out of the three matches they have played so far, and will walk into the National Sports Stadium having yet to concede, with eight goals to their name.However, the Caps United tactician, Chitembwe, is angling to burst their bubble."I coach to win because that's the purpose of this job, winning but it's not every game that we are able to win because we also play equally strong teams."The match against Ngezi will always be difficult because they are a team of quality. I know for a fact that they will be here to prove a point and we must be at our best," he said.Chitembwe added that he was happy with his current squad, having been affected by a player exodus due to financial challenges."I am happy with the progress of the rebuilding exercise. This team is going to be competitive and very soon results will be coming in our favour," he added."The strong belief we have in our team will be repaid. We stand together in adversity and we are moving as one in every battle."Midfielder Devon Chafa who now turns out for Caps United will meet his former paymasters for the first time since parting ways in December.