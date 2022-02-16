Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court blocks seizure of Jonathan Moyo's farm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Supreme Court has blocked the government from seizing self-exiled former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo's Patterson Farm in Mazowe, in a ruling that stated that the State should not interfere with operations at the property.

The late Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Settlement minister Perrance Shiri in 2019 withdrew Moyo's offer letter, claiming that the farm was under-utilised. Barclos Mujuru had taken occupation of the farm since October 2020.

Moyo, through his lawyer Chris Mhike, said they were expecting the order to be effected by the sheriff soon.

"We expect service of the document to be effected by the sheriff in the coming days. It is our expectation that the Supreme Court directive will be duly fully complied with by the respondents." Mhike told NewsDay yesterday.

Moyo, who co-owns the farm with his wife Beatrice, challenged the seizure and accused the Zanu-PF government of systematically grabbing his property and others owned by the G40 cabal.

He also alleged that the government grabbed his 623-hectare farm to "fix" him after he recently published the "hard-hitting" book Excelgate chronicling how President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF rigged the July 30, 2018 general elections.

The Supreme Court last Monday, however, granted an interim order in favour of Moyo stating that: "Until a final decision relating to the rights of the parties can be made by this court under case number HC290/20, or the return date of this application, whichever happens sooner, the state of occupation by applicants in respect of the remainder of Patterson Farm in Mazowe shall not be interfered with by the respondents, its employees or assignees."

In court papers, Moyo said he was served with a withdrawal of his offer letter as he prepared for the 2019/20 farming season.

Moyo, who went into exile following the then President Robert Mugabe's ouster in November 2017, said the withdrawal of the offer letter by Shiri was politically motivated.

Moyo said he acquired the farm from the State through a transparent process and government had not paid him back the money he paid in terms of the agreement entered into by the parties.

He also said he was not given an opportunity to respond to Shiri after the Lands minister informed him that his offer letter ha been withdrawn.

In his application, Moyo indicated that he was willing to downsize the farm for other beneficiaries.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa has no chance of winning 2023 election, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe rules out US dollar return

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga threatens

1 hr ago | 631 Views

GNU imminent, claims Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 397 Views

MDC fissures started under Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chamisa at war with Zec

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Govt, civil servants on collision course over mandatory vaccination

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe inflation seen closing year at 62%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Caps United target first win

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Ndlovu scoops continental gong in Ghana

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimsec introduces new certificates

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Ariel sees heir in Raphael

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Police raise concern over landlords rape cases

1 hr ago | 49 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Squatter camp escapes Covid-19

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Ambulance absence delays match kickoff

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repossess land?

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Wife kills hubby over infidelity

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF targets to reclaim lost seats

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso grab first win of the season

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF ready for by-election in Matebeleland North

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Dilemma for youthful Chief Nkalakatha

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Mugabe Day celebrations

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Exchange rate manipulators to face the law

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chamisa promises to unleash?

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Dangamvura, Mutasa constituencies

1 hr ago | 24 Views

NPA has no case against Magashule

1 hr ago | 59 Views

WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4905 Views

Cont Mhlanga hits out at politicians

11 hrs ago | 980 Views

Caf demands Zifa board reinstatement

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chinotimba says youths are crybabies

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa draws bumper crowd in maiden rally

11 hrs ago | 2456 Views

REVEALED: America panics over ZANU PF...funds #OperationDudula

13 hrs ago | 4686 Views

'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 5147 Views

'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

22 hrs ago | 4947 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

22 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

22 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

22 hrs ago | 303 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

22 hrs ago | 109 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

22 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days