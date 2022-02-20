Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has said it will soon revive a civil servants loan facility to enable them to purchase vehicles and houses, as well as carry out other empowerment projects.

This was said last Wednesday in Parliament by Public Service deputy minister Lovemore Matuke after he was grilled by MPs over the duty-free vehicle scheme that government recently announced for civil servants.

MDC Alliance Proportional Representation MP Lwazi Sibanda had asked Matuke to explain to the National Assembly how government expected teachers to get money to import vehicles when they were not earning enough.

"Government has availed a loan facility for our civil servants. Recently it had dwindled because of inflation, and so there is now a plan to boost that fund so that those who want to buy vehicles may get loans from that fund. Government will also have a facility for buying houses. Government has availed a fund where they can get loans to buy vehicles, houses or any other project that they may want. Very soon that fund will be boosted," Matuke said.

He was also asked to explain why government chose to say it would pay $20 000 fees for biological children of teachers, when some teachers could be guardians of non-biological children.

Matuke said the request to pay for three biological children was put forward by teachers' unions.

"It was the unions which requested for that, maybe that is the long and short of it that it is not us (government) who requested that. The government agreed to pay for the biological children," Matuke said.

Early this month, government awarded civil servants a 20% salary increase on the local currency salary component backdated to January 1, 2022.

It also offered them US$100 per month in hard currency to be deducted from their local currency salary component, and offered to pay fees for up to three biological children per teaching family with an upper limit of $20 000 per child, and also offered other incentives like importation of duty-free vehicles.

Source - Newsday ZImbabwe
More on: #Strike, #Tools

Comments


Must Read

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

8 mins ago | 66 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

33 mins ago | 150 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

42 mins ago | 407 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 338 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

3 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

4 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 806 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

UZ employees down tools

5 hrs ago | 676 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

12 hrs ago | 1543 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

12 hrs ago | 2076 Views

ZANU PF regime a pathetic victim of its own delusional thinking and propaganda

17 hrs ago | 1309 Views

ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

20 hrs ago | 3367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days