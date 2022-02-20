Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN former Mashonaland West Zanu-PF chairman, Temba Mliswa says the late Hurungwe East legislator, Sarah Mahoka, deserved interment at the Mashonaland West Provincial Heroes Acre for her sterling contributions to the ruling party.

Mahoka (60) died in a car accident last Thursday and was laid to rest at her Mnandi farm Monday at a low-key burial snubbed by Zanu-PF top brass.

Mliswa, who is Norton independent lawmaker, said having served the party in different capacities, the late Hurungwe East MP deserved a place at the provincial shrine.

Mliswa said: "She was in the Women's League national executive as finance secretary, in the Zanu-PF central committee, she was a Member of Parliament and chairlady. It is one's CV (curriculum vitae) that must speak, not that she sold out. Sarah never sold out."

Mahoka, a self-confessed Grade Two school dropout, was at one time ex-first lady Grace Mugabe's blue-eyed ally as a spirited campaign was waged to stop then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendancy.

In an infamous attack on then presidential aspirant at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, Mahoka denigrated Mnangagwa calling him a lame duck while urging Mugabe to fire him from the vice president post.

"Those were internal differences within the party, but sadly it's up to those in power at that time how they take it. But were they also not part of a faction, so why hate another faction and say they had sold out? Give Ceasar what belongs to Ceasar, acknowledge what she did," said Mliswa.

He described Mahoka as a hardworking politician who had the ability to mobilise supporters and an astute strategist who won many battles and lost some.

He acknowledged learning political strategies from the late Mahoka whom he said harboured no grudges.

Zanu-PF ostracised Mahoka and treated her unfairly, Mliswa said.

"When the Gamatox thing came in, they frustrated her. Like anybody else, people deal differently with frustration. She worked with the first lady as the golden girl. Who wouldn't want to work with the first lady?" said Mliswa.

Mahoka created many enemies due to her proximity with Grace Mugabe.

Added Mliswa: "She was later accused of crimes she never committed, G40 and all that, its very sad. Sarah was frustrated at the end of the day. I always said she must come back."

Mliswa said despite her fall out with Mnangagwa, Mahoka still hoped to mend relations and work for the good of the Second Republic.

"She would call me to say ‘how do we help our brother ED Mnangagwa, how can we help bhudhi?' That was Sarah, still wanted to help at the end of the day. I didn't want her to pass away with such a record when nobody is able to tell the truth about what she did for Zanu-PF," said the former Zanu-PF provincial chairman.

"The sad part is you go with the label you were a sell-out. She deserves to be a provincial hero, there are no two ways about it."

The fatal crash that killed Mahoka occurred around 9pm at Buffalo Downs, just three kilometres away from her Mnandi farm.

A G40 arch matriarch viciously opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding late former president Robert Mugabe, Mahoka later fell out of favour with former first lady after she reportedly embezzled donations meant for Grace Mugabe's divisive national tours.

Following Mnangagwa's rise to power, the former legislator was fired from Zanu-PF and tried to revive her career contesting the parliamentary seat on an opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket but lost.

The late Sanyati-born politician was now living a quiet life concentrating on farming.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

8 mins ago | 70 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

33 mins ago | 152 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

43 mins ago | 410 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 338 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 739 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

3 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

4 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

UZ employees down tools

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

12 hrs ago | 1543 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

12 hrs ago | 2077 Views

ZANU PF regime a pathetic victim of its own delusional thinking and propaganda

17 hrs ago | 1309 Views

ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

20 hrs ago | 3367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days