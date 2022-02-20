Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has been backed by former Zanu-PF youth league political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu.Tsenengamu gave a solidarity speech as the CCC launched its campaign for by-elections in front of thousands of people on Sunday.Expelled by Zanu-PF for publicly shaming the party's corrupt donors, Tsenengamu said Chamisa was a "force to reckon with" as he criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing him as "overrated.""I'm one of the people who came out openly and thought that this man (Mnangagwa ) meant change and we supported him, but when he took power we realised that he was taking us back, not forward," Tsenengamu said to cheers."We thought (Robert) Mugabe endorsed corruption, but the truth of the matter is that the was overwhelmed by his lieutenants, the real thieves who now looting like Zimbabwe will close tomorrow. That's why I have come here to pledge my support to Advocate Nelson Chamisa on behalf of the Front for Economic Emancipation of Zimbabwe (FEEZ)," he added.The appearance of the two men on the same stage opened the possibility of an election pact being hammered out.Tsenengamu acknowledged that the two parties "have different political ideologies", but added: "One thing for sure you (Chamisa) are a force to reckon with. Politics does not require jealousy, we are just starting as a movement but we recognise those in front of us that paved the way."That is why we are here to say when you move, know that we are in the same direction with you to rebuild Zimbabwe."