Chiwenga estranged wife's trial in false start

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MARRY Mubaiwa's assault trial failed to start today after her lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa indicated that the accused was not feeling well enough to stand trial.Mubaiwa is appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of assaulting her former maid, Delight Munyoro, sometime in 2020.She was expected to appear before magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye, but the matter was set for March 2 to 4 on a continuous roll.Mr George Manokore and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa appeared for the State.