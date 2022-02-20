Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga's estranged wife's R14m house seized in SA

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African authorities have seized property belonging to Zimbabwean vice-president Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa.

The property includes Mubaiwa's R14m upmarket house in Pretoria and two Range Rover SUVs. A ruling delivered on February 9 by Pretoria high court judge Aubrey Ledwaba gave SA authorities permission to seize the property, pending forfeiture to the Zimbabwean government.

Part of the court ruling reads: "A preservation order is granted with immediate effect in terms of section 38(2) of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 1998 (Poca) preserving the property identified.

"That the SA Police Service (SAPS) Brooklyn police station … seize the property … to be kept for safekeeping at Pretoria west pound until the outcome of the forfeiture proceedings to be instituted in terms of section 48 of the act."

Mubaiwa, 40, a former model, is fighting mounting court cases. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) charged her with fraud, money laundering and externalising foreign currency. In a statement, the country's anti-corruption body said it made an application to SA authorities to seize the property, pending forfeiture.

"SA authorities have been granted a preservation order by Pretoria high court judge Aubrey Ledwaba to seize, pending forfeiture, an upmarket house and two Range Rovers belonging to Marry Mubaiwa.

"The order was granted after an application for mutual legal assistance made by ZACC through the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to South African authorities.

"ZACC is committed to ensuring that any proceeds of corruption stashed anywhere in the world are recovered as part of its unrelenting fight against corruption," said ZACC.

Source - timeslive.co.za
More on: #Chiwenga, #House, #Court

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF strengthens relations with ruling parties

40 mins ago | 156 Views

Matibhiri buttered after being caught with someone's wife

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

'Ramaphosa influenced 'sinister' corruption charges against Ace Magashule'

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

4 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kamambo applies for discharge

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

PROPHECY: How Chamisa will win the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Gauteng bans renewal of licences for Zimbabweans with expired permits

6 hrs ago | 3032 Views

'Deport all foreigners en masse' Ramaphosa told

7 hrs ago | 3301 Views

ZANU PF youths divided over tshirts

8 hrs ago | 1717 Views

WATCH: Zim Community in South Africa declares war on crime

9 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

10 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

10 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

11 hrs ago | 1185 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

11 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

12 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

12 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

12 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

14 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3706 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

UZ employees down tools

14 hrs ago | 962 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

14 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

14 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

14 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

14 hrs ago | 194 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

14 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

14 hrs ago | 187 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

14 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

14 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

14 hrs ago | 90 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

14 hrs ago | 164 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

14 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days