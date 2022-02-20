Man assaults police officers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A DOMBOSHAVA man has appeared in court on allegations of assaulting police officers who had visited his homestead to ask him to hand over his seven-month old baby to its mother for breast-feeding, after denying its mother access to the baby.Tafadzwa Mabwenje appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with assaulting or resisting a peace officer.He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded him to March 7 for trial on $5 000 bail.It is alleged that on February 19 at around midnight, Mabwenje's wife, Chipo Ngoshi, approached the police complaining that her husband was denying her access to their child.Ngoshi also allegedly complained to the police that Mabwenje was chasing her from their homestead.Constable Taurai Nyambudzi and Constable Kevi Marembo then accompanied Ngoshi to their homestead, intending to talk to Mabwenje over the complaints raised by his wife. It is alleged that Mabwenje fetched a grass slasher from his house and chased away the two police constables from his homestead.The court heard that the two police officers then called their colleagues for reinforcement.But seemingly not to be outdone, Mabwenje allegedly charged towards the four policers, attacked them and kicked Constable Patrick Mapfiro on the face and Constable Phillip Musekwa on the forehead.The police officers later managed to subdue Mabwenje and took him to court.He is expected back in court on March 7 for trial. In a separate matter, Doctor Samkange of Epworth appeared in the same court on allegations of assaulting his wife on allegations of infidelity.It is said that on February 18 at around 9am, Samkange spotted his wife, Sahina Bhechani, coming out of their house intending to go the toilet.The court heard that upon realising that her husband had returned home, Bhechani then went back inside their house.Out of suspicion, Samkange then started accusing his wife of infidelity, before he fetched a wheel spanner and attacked her.Samkange is expected back in court on February 23 for trial.