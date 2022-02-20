Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man assaults police officers

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A DOMBOSHAVA man has appeared in court on allegations of assaulting police officers who had visited his homestead to ask him to hand over his seven-month old baby to its mother for breast-feeding, after denying its mother access to the baby.

Tafadzwa Mabwenje appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with assaulting or resisting a peace officer.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded him to March 7 for trial on $5 000 bail.

It is alleged that on February 19 at around midnight, Mabwenje's wife, Chipo Ngoshi, approached the police complaining that her husband was denying her access to their child.

Ngoshi also allegedly complained to the police that Mabwenje was chasing her from their homestead.

Constable Taurai Nyambudzi and Constable Kevi Marembo then accompanied Ngoshi to their homestead, intending to talk to Mabwenje over the complaints raised by his wife. It is alleged that Mabwenje fetched a grass slasher from his house and chased away the two police constables from his homestead.

The court heard that the two police officers then called their colleagues for reinforcement.

But seemingly not to be outdone, Mabwenje allegedly charged towards the four policers, attacked them and kicked Constable Patrick Mapfiro on the face and Constable Phillip Musekwa on the forehead.

The police officers later managed to subdue Mabwenje and took him to court.

He is expected back in court on March 7 for trial. In a separate matter, Doctor Samkange of Epworth appeared in the same court on allegations of assaulting his wife on allegations of infidelity.

It is said that on February 18 at around 9am, Samkange spotted his wife, Sahina Bhechani, coming out of their house intending to go the toilet.

The court heard that upon realising that her husband had returned home, Bhechani then went back inside their house.

Out of suspicion, Samkange then started accusing his wife of infidelity, before he fetched a wheel spanner and attacked her.

Samkange is expected back in court on February 23 for trial.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Man, #Assault, #Cops

Comments


Must Read

Riky Rick dies?

4 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

6 hrs ago | 1617 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

8 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

8 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

8 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

8 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 1207 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

8 hrs ago | 1907 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt must take care of youths

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare man face US$130 000 robbery charges

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabweans in SA cash heist

8 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Exploration unlocks more lithium resource in Insiza

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Gold leads surge in Zimbabwe export earnings

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Teachers flock back to work?

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Dry spell worries Bulawayo urban farmers

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa makes headway in re-engagement crusade

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Teen fatally stabs stepfather

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Biti's clerk bail ruling today

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Farmers fret over dry spell

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Suspended mayor wants charges dropped

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara unveils $17bn roads war chest

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kuvimba to lead Zisco revival

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA personal tax shrinks

8 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days