Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

There is no need for anyone to call on the Zanu-PF Government to go when it is addressing all the issues that were not handled well by the old dispensation, a former top MDC official who has joined the revolutionary party has said.Former Marondera mayor, Mr Farai Nyandoro, together with former Harare deputy mayor Mr Emmanuel Chiroto, former Government Deputy Minister Tracy Mutinhiri and one other official, were formerly opposition MDC and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) officials.They decided to dump the clueless opposition outfit to join Zanu-PF after realising that the Government was determined to resolve all challenges affecting the country and its citizens.The former opposition officials were presented to Zanu-PF supporters and warmly welcomed during a campaign rally presided over by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera on Sunday.Said Chiroto: "We were there in the opposition and we would point out issues that the (previous) Government was not addressing. However, when the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa came in, all the challenges that we were facing are being addressed. "So why would someone call for Zanu-PF to go, I want to challenge this gathering here, each of you has a relative who is in the opposition, go and ask them why they are still in the opposition yet the Zanu-PF Government is already addressing our issues."While we were seated there in the opposition, Vice President, we discovered that our roads are being rehabilitated, a lot of buses are being imported to improve our transport system, bridges are being made and repaired, schools are being built."Chiroto said he once visited Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring, Dr Joram Gumbo's office, and asked to see Government projects since 2018. He said he can spend the whole day telling people about the infrastructural development programs already done by the Second Republic "in a short space of time"."But some are still in the opposition for the sake of being there. Those people now need to think thoroughly, what we have been asking for while in opposition is being done."The New Dispensation has brought about a lot of development. I am back with former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, we want to make sure that Marondera Urban (Constituency) is back to Zanu-PF."Zanu-PF should take it back, not only in Marondera but even in Harare there are a lot of people who are realising that there is nothing in CCC and are now joining Zanu-PF," said Chiroto.In her remarks, Mutinhiri, who has rejoined Zanu-PF after flirting with opposition politics, said she is happy to be back home.She said Zanu-PF has the people's concerns at heart, adding that CCC has nothing to offer except empty promises.Mutinhiri said President Mnangagwa was a hardworking servant leader who should be celebrated for his commitment to uplifting the lives of people.Going forward, she promised to work with the Zanu-PF provincial executive to ensure the ruling party gets a landslide victory in all the elections.