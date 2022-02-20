Teen fatally stabs stepfather

News / Local

by Staff reporter

An 18-year-old man from Charandura communal lands under Chief Hama in Chirumanzi has gone into hiding after he fatally stabbed his stepfather with an okapi knife when he returned hours after the two had a major row involving the stepson's mother.Aken Nyathi allegedly killed Mr Vinord Hotera(45) hours after he accused him of physically abusing his mother. The father had reacted angrily and orderd Nyathi to leave the homestead and that intensified the row."The now deceased Mr Hotera shoved and pushed his step son while ordering him to leave the homestead for challenging him, but the boy later retreated and ran away," said Mr Collen Moyo, a neighbour.Midlands provincial police spokesperson,Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said it was now suspected Nyathi returned home the same night and gained entry into his parent's bedroom after breaking the door. He then allegedly stabbed Mr Hotera in the chest with an okapi knife while he was asleep and fled from the scene.Insp Mahoko said Mr Hotera died on the spot and his body was taken to St Theresa Hospital.In an unrelated incident, police in Gweru arrested four suspects after they allegedly assaulted and killed a patron at Herfordshire business centre on Sunday last week.