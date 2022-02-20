Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POWER utility, Zesa, has cut off electricity supplies to Old Antelope District Hospital in Maphisa, Matobo District, over tariff arrears amounting to $526 000.Although the facility has stopped serving as a hospital since 1997 following the opening of Maphisa District Hospital, close to 60 workers reside at the centre.A representative of the workers, Mr Moses Matambo, said they have not had power supplies for the past four months.He said their plight has been compounded by the spate of vandalism and theft of transmission cables."In October last year copper cables were stolen and we had to spend some time without electricity. We approached the department of Public Works and they helped us replace the cables," said Mr Matambo."When Zesa was called to reconnect us in December, they brought a bill that showed that the hospital owed over $400 000 and for that reason, could not reconnect electricity."So, with the help of the public works department, we managed to raise half of the amount, including the reconnection fee and they came to reconnect towards the end of January."After the latest reconnection, Mr Matambo said the cables were stolen the following day and since then they have been in darkness."Since that day, we don't have electricity again because Zesa wants us to pay the debt, which keeps accumulating since we are using a fixed meter and we don't have the money they expect us to pay," he said."This is affecting service delivery because we have switched to using firewood for cooking and ironing. Some nurses come late at work giving excuses of not having firewood."Records shown to this news crew indicates the initial Zesa debt as at last December was $401 874,46 including re-connection fee of $4 671,60.Despite paying part of the amount and being connected for one day in January, workers said they were shocked that the bill has risen to $521 533,36.Matobo district medical officer, Dr Matthew Mthunzi confirmed the development saying the Old Antelope District Hospital has had debts long before 2013 and this was affecting health workers."I came here around 2013 and the institution was already in debt. We proposed the instalment of prepaid meters from Zesa but we were told the system doesn't allow it," he said."Despite it not being used as a medical institution anymore, the hospital is still registered under the Ministry of Health and Child Care."We have taken the financial debts of all the hospitals including the Old Antelope Hospital but as of now, staff members are demotivated."Zesa southern regional manager, Engineer Lloyd Jaji was not available for comment as his phone was not reachable.