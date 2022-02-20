Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
POWER utility, Zesa, has cut off electricity supplies to Old Antelope District Hospital in Maphisa, Matobo District, over tariff arrears amounting to $526 000.

Although the facility has stopped serving as a hospital since 1997 following the opening of Maphisa District Hospital, close to 60 workers reside at the centre.

A representative of the workers, Mr Moses Matambo, said they have not had power supplies for the past four months.

He said their plight has been compounded by the spate of vandalism and theft of transmission cables.

"In October last year copper cables were stolen and we had to spend some time without electricity. We approached the department of Public Works and they helped us replace the cables," said Mr Matambo.

"When Zesa was called to reconnect us in December, they brought a bill that showed that the hospital owed over $400 000 and for that reason, could not reconnect electricity.

"So, with the help of the public works department, we managed to raise half of the amount, including the reconnection fee and they came to reconnect towards the end of January."

After the latest reconnection, Mr Matambo said the cables were stolen the following day and since then they have been in darkness.

"Since that day, we don't have electricity again because Zesa wants us to pay the debt, which keeps accumulating since we are using a fixed meter and we don't have the money they expect us to pay," he said.

"This is affecting service delivery because we have switched to using firewood for cooking and ironing. Some nurses come late at work giving excuses of not having firewood."

Records shown to this news crew indicates the initial Zesa debt as at last December was $401 874,46 including re-connection fee of $4 671,60.

Despite paying part of the amount and being connected for one day in January, workers said they were shocked that the bill has risen to $521  533,36.

Matobo district medical officer, Dr Matthew Mthunzi confirmed the development saying the Old Antelope District Hospital has had debts long before 2013 and this was affecting health workers.

"I came here around 2013 and the institution was already in debt. We proposed the instalment of prepaid meters from Zesa but we were told the system doesn't allow it," he said.

"Despite it not being used as a medical institution anymore, the hospital is still registered under the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"We have taken the financial debts of all the hospitals including the Old Antelope Hospital but as of now, staff members are demotivated."

Zesa southern regional manager, Engineer Lloyd Jaji was not available for comment as his phone was not reachable.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zesa, #Debt, #Maphisa

Comments


Must Read

Riky Rick dies?

4 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

4 hrs ago | 1770 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

6 hrs ago | 1621 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

8 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

8 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

8 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

8 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 1207 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

8 hrs ago | 1908 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Govt must take care of youths

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare man face US$130 000 robbery charges

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabweans in SA cash heist

8 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Exploration unlocks more lithium resource in Insiza

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Gold leads surge in Zimbabwe export earnings

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Teachers flock back to work?

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Dry spell worries Bulawayo urban farmers

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa makes headway in re-engagement crusade

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Teen fatally stabs stepfather

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Biti's clerk bail ruling today

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man assaults police officers

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Farmers fret over dry spell

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Suspended mayor wants charges dropped

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara unveils $17bn roads war chest

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kuvimba to lead Zisco revival

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA personal tax shrinks

8 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days