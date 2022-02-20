Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE new parking system in Bulawayo could spell disaster for businesses in the city centre because less motorists are driving to the businesses because of the exorbitant parking fees.

Last Friday most motorists abandoned parking bays in the city centre when the new parking fees of US$1 for 30 minutes came into effect.

Parking in Zone one, a prime parking area covering Leopold Takawira Avenue to 11th Avenue and Fife Street to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street costs US1 for 30 minutes or ZW$120.

The Bulawayo City Council in partnership with a private company, Tendy Three International (TTI) introduced the new parking system last week.

Under the arrangement the council receives 30 percent of the collected parking fees while the company gets 70 percent.

The area under the prime parking zone is where major supermarkets, restuarants, fast food outlest, banks, clothing stores and hair salons are situated.

It is therefore costly for people to do their shopping or buy food while parked in this prime parking zone as many will require more than hour to do so.

Mr Archie Dongo the chairman of Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) said the parking system will adversely affect businesses.

"It has got a negative impact when it comes to business one way or the other. People who want to get into the CBD to give you business might not be prepared to pay such high fees for parking given that business engagements usually take several hours," said Mr Dongo.

He said many people end up opting to do business with those situated in zones where parking is cheaper or free.

The new parking fees for Bulawayo are almost equivalent to what motorists pay in New York City,US despite the fact that workers in New York earn much more.

To park in the Bulawayo city centre for eight hours a day, one has to part with US$16 which goes up to US$80 in a five-day working week and US$320 per month. Most motorists earn less than US$320 a month.

The average monthly salary for most workers is about $30 000, which is US$120 using the auction rate.

The average employee's salary in the US is about US$6 000 a month, according to World.Data.info. In New York the average cost of parking a month is US$380 which is almost what Bulawayo motorists are supposed to pay in the prime parking zones.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Parking, #CBD, #Bulawayo

