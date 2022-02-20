CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE 13 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested for staging a car rally in central Harare on Friday have claimed that they were denied access to medical treatment following their assault in police cells.The accused, through their lawyers Noble Chinhanu from the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and Kudzai Kadzere of Kadzere, Hungwe and Mandevere, also said they were denied food and water, adding that Harare Central Prison did not have running water and proper ablution facilities.The lawyers said medical doctor Jonathan Fernandez was denied access to the activists' cells.The court will hear their closing submissions today.