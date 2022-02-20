Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A-DARING Guruve man has died after he was severely assaulted with a machete on Valentine's Day after he was caught pampering a married woman with gifts.

Tapfumanei Matibhiri (50) was assaulted by Chance Chipengo who caught him in his marital bedroom pampering his wife with gifts.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe yesterday confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Guruve of Matibhiri who was severely assaulted with a machete and metal rod after he was caught in Chipengo's bedroom giving Patricia Kakora (Chipengo's wife) Valentine Day gifts," Mundembe said.

He said after the assault, Matibhiri was rushed to Guruve hospital by a Good Samaritan, but he succumbed to the injuries four days later.

Police are now on a manhunt for Chipengo who has since gone into hiding.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
