Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
PRESSURE group, Team Pachedu, which has been analysing the voters' roll recently produced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for use in the March-26 by-elections, has demanded that the commission comes clean on anomalies that the electoral watchdogs have noted, which give rise to suspicions that the elections could be rigged.

In a statement on Monday, Team Pachedu said while Zec attempted to wriggle out of the rigging allegations, its explanation was unsatisfactory.

"Team Pachedu has taken note of Zec's Press statement in ‘Response to allegations of Rigging'. We have watched the Press conference held by Zec on February 18, 2022. Unfortunately, despite issuing the Press statement and subsequently conveying a Press conference, the commission still has failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the concerns and anomalies that we raised," the pressure
group said.

It challenged Zec to explain several issues, including far-reaching changes that it allegedly made to 156 polling stations, and alteration of 170 000 voters' addresses.

In addition, Team Pachedu also demanded to know why Zec officials had accepted registrants with unknown or unnamed residential addresses.

"The law requires each voter to have proof of residence and Zec commissioners should know better than to accept unknown addresses."

Team Pachedu accused Zec of lacking transparency and competency, adding that accepting unnamed addresses was in violation of section 22(a) of the Electoral Act, which stipulates that a voter registration officer has the power to demand any information reasonably necessary to enable the voter registration officer to ascertain whether the claimant was eligible as a voter.

"We would like to remind Zec of its mandate to conduct free, fair and transparent elections while maintaining independence from any political party," it said.

Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana declined to comment on the matter and referred questions to the commission's spokesperson Joyce Kazembe.

Kazembe asked NewsDay to submit questions via e-mail and had not responded by the time of going to print last night.

Zec has previously dismissed allegations raised by Team Pachedu saying they were meant to cause alarm and despondency.

Analysts say the alleged changes on the voters' roll were likely to disenfranchise millions of potential voters.

Meanwhile, Zec has begun engaging churches to encourage their congregants to register to vote as the voter registration turnout has been low.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zec, #Roll, #Voter

Comments


Must Read

Riky Rick dies?

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

4 hrs ago | 1779 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

6 hrs ago | 1631 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

8 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

8 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

8 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

8 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

8 hrs ago | 1909 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt must take care of youths

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare man face US$130 000 robbery charges

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabweans in SA cash heist

8 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Exploration unlocks more lithium resource in Insiza

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gold leads surge in Zimbabwe export earnings

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Teachers flock back to work?

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dry spell worries Bulawayo urban farmers

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa makes headway in re-engagement crusade

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Teen fatally stabs stepfather

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Biti's clerk bail ruling today

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man assaults police officers

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Farmers fret over dry spell

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Suspended mayor wants charges dropped

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara unveils $17bn roads war chest

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kuvimba to lead Zisco revival

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA personal tax shrinks

8 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days