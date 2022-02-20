Latest News Editor's Choice


Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A 50-YEAR-OLD Chitungwiza resident yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with defrauding a desperate homeseeker of US$19 000.

Shepherd Munemo appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on December 26, 2021, Munemo advertised residential stands in Sunway City on Facebook.

The complainant made enquiries using the contact details provided and was referred to Munemo.

The next day, the complainant engaged a lawyer to verify the authenticity of the stands on sale and Munemo's contacts and all were found to be legitimate.

He then paid a 50% deposit of US$19 000 to Munemo in the presence of his lawyers while a video of the transaction was being
taken.

The complainant was later informed that Munemo was a fraudster and a police report was made, leading to his arrest.

Lynette Gwarisa represented the State.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Housing, #Scam, #Court

