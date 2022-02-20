Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has been ranked among the world's three countries with the most restrictive social media policies, especially during elections.

A report by cybersecurity company, Surfshark on internet connectivity said other countries that had blocked internet amid political turmoil in 2022 included Burkina Faso and Kazakhstan.

Surfshark said the internet slowdown experienced during the launch of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change campaign rally in Highfield, Harare, on Sunday led Zimbabwe to join the world's league of leading internet censors.

"It is the third internet disruption incident in Africa this year, after events in Burkina Faso," Surfshark said.

"Africa continues to be the most internet-censored intensive continent across the globe, and was responsible for half of the cases last year.

"All three internet disruption cases in Zimbabwe recorded by the social media censorship tracker are related to political protests."

In January 2019, authorities shut down the internet in the whole country during protests over fuel price increases.

This was followed by another shutdown in 2020, where connectivity speeds were limited around the time of planned opposition rallies.

In 2021, social media or complete internet shutdowns were recorded 19 times in 17 countries in the world, affecting approximately 250 million people.

"Africa has become the most censorship-intensive continent across the globe, responsible for 10 (nearly 53%) of the cases last year. In total, 32 out of 54 countries in Africa have blocked access to social media platforms since 2015 and the region's shutdowns are also the most politically-heavy," Surfshark said.

During Benin's legislative election in 2019, there was a worrying trend of election related internet shutdowns.

In 2020, Access Now's #KeepItOn coalition documented 155 shutdowns in 29 countries in the world, including 10 in Africa.

Between 2020 and 2021, the Internet Society's data insight tool, Pulse recorded about 98 internet shutdowns.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Riky Rick dies?

4 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

4 hrs ago | 1782 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

6 hrs ago | 1633 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

8 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

8 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

8 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

8 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

8 hrs ago | 1909 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt must take care of youths

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare man face US$130 000 robbery charges

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabweans in SA cash heist

8 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Exploration unlocks more lithium resource in Insiza

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gold leads surge in Zimbabwe export earnings

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Teachers flock back to work?

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dry spell worries Bulawayo urban farmers

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa makes headway in re-engagement crusade

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Teen fatally stabs stepfather

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Biti's clerk bail ruling today

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man assaults police officers

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Farmers fret over dry spell

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Suspended mayor wants charges dropped

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara unveils $17bn roads war chest

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kuvimba to lead Zisco revival

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA personal tax shrinks

8 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days