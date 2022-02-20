Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Warriors' coach Rahman Gumbo has been tipped to be the next Botswana national team head coach, taking over from interim coach Teenage Mpote.Mpote is serving The Zebras on an interim basis, after Belgian national Adel Amrouche amicably parted ways with the national team last June.In a speculative post on Sunday night, BW Football Magazine claimed the Botswana Football Association (BFA) would soon be approaching Gumbo, who presides over Botswana top side Sua Flamingoes."Botswana Football Association (BFA) is preparing to offer Sua Flamingoes head coach Rahman Gumbo The Zebras coaching job on a permanent basis, currently held by Teenage Mpote on an interim basis. BFA is yet to contact Gumbo directly about the position in the aftermath of Adel Amrouche's failure to qualify for Afcon 2021 and subsequent resignation," BW Football Magazinesaid.The publication added: "Though a number of individuals claiming to represent the governing body have enquired about Gumbo's interest in the position, all inquiries have been deflected, for now."However, Gumbo is believed to be waiting for senior members of the BFA hierarchy to make direct contact. The Zimbabwean has resolved to say nothing publicly until he knows the BFA's intentions."However, speaking from his Botswana base, Gumbo laughed off the statement.He had earlier flighted the BW Football Magazine post on his WhatsApp status."I don't know anything. I think it's just a rumour. I laughed when I saw the post. I am concentrating on my current club at Sua Flamingoes where I am coaching very young boys who I believe next year will be a force to reckon with. I am not going to comment on that post. It is just a rumour," he said.Gumbo is not new to coaching in Botswana, where he won the league title with Township Rollers and also coached Gaborone United and has been doing well at new top league side Sua Flamingoes, who are on position five on the log table with 33 points from 19 games, 11 points behind pacesetters Gaborone United.He also won the championship with MTN Wanderers in Malawi and locally has coached Highlanders, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Caps United and TelOne.