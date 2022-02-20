Yohane's body expected on Friday

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE body of the late former Warriors and Caps United defender Charles Yohane is set to arrive in the country on Friday, but burial arrangements are yet to be announced.Yohane was murdered last week in Soweto, Johannesburg in South Africa following a carjacking incident on his way home from a match. He was 48 at the time of his death.A family member said the body would be taken to the National Sports, Gwanzura and Rufaro stadiums before it is taken home.Doves Funeral Parlour is facilitating the repatriation of the body.Doves Holdings general manager (marketing) Joel Gombera said the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibility and they would work closely with the family to make sure that the late soccer legend gets a befitting send-off.The former Caps United player also represented the national team on 23 occasions and was part of the team that took part in the 2004 African Cup of Nations.