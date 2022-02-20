Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

News / Local

by Staff reporter

It is with great sadness that we report of the death of former Dynamos youth player Donald Malajila, brother to former Warriors star Cuthbert.Donald was shot dead in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday at the age of 29.A close friend of his confirmed the sad development to Soccer24."Donny left home on Saturday but never returned. We started looking for him the next day, we saw his car parked on the edge of the road. It was locked but he wasn't in it," said the friend."We then made a report to the police. On Monday, we were told his body had been found, we went to the nearby mortuary and it was there. He had no form of identification on him, but we managed to identify his body" he added.Donald's death comes barely a week after former Warriors left back Charles Yohane was shot and killed in an apparent hijack in Soweto.The Soccer24 family sends its heartfelt condolences to the Malajila family.