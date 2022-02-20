Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Mutare on Monday arrested two aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors as they were conducting a door-to-door campaign.

Aspiring wards 5 and 4 councillors Simon Mapuwire and Edson Kalulu were arrested in Sakubva high-density suburb while conducting a door-to-door campaign in their wards.

They are among the seven councillors who were recalled last year by the MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora.

CCC Manicaland spokesperson David Panganai confirmed the arrests.

"Police arrested our members claiming they were not informed about the door-to-door campaign.

They were detained at Chisamba Police Station in Sakubva for several hours. They were only released at around 6pm without charge," he said.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said he had not received the report.

In an unrelated case, CCC vice-presidents Tendai Biti and Lynnette Karenyi-Kore were yesterday further remanded by a Harare magistrate in a case where they face a charge of violating COVID-19 regulations.

Biti and Karenyi-Kore are being charged alongside deputy secretary-general David Chimhini, secretary for mobilisation and women affairs Vongai Tome, deputy secretary for corporate affairs Lovemore Chinoputsa and Gladys Hlatywayo, who is the secretary for international affairs.

The CCC members, who are represented by Alec Muchadehama, had filed an application for exception to the charges, but magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro dismissed it saying their application for review was not yet ready.

Allegations were that on June 5, 2020, police received information that the then MDC Alliance leaders were gathered outside Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare in contravention of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020, which prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people.

It was alleged that they were planning to stage an unsanctioned demonstration.

The State alleges that police reacted swiftly and went to the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street, where a number of the opposition party supporters were already gathered, leading to their arrest.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #CCC, #Councillors, #Biti

Comments


Must Read

Riky Rick dies?

4 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

4 hrs ago | 1784 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

6 hrs ago | 1635 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

6 hrs ago | 839 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

8 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

8 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

8 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

8 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt must take care of youths

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare man face US$130 000 robbery charges

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabweans in SA cash heist

8 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Exploration unlocks more lithium resource in Insiza

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gold leads surge in Zimbabwe export earnings

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Teachers flock back to work?

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dry spell worries Bulawayo urban farmers

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa makes headway in re-engagement crusade

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Teen fatally stabs stepfather

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Biti's clerk bail ruling today

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man assaults police officers

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Farmers fret over dry spell

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Suspended mayor wants charges dropped

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara unveils $17bn roads war chest

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kuvimba to lead Zisco revival

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA personal tax shrinks

8 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days