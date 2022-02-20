Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
SIX Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists appeared in court facing a charge of insulting police officers calling them President Emmerson Mnangagwa's dogs.

Nobody Makoni (51), Batsirai Sora (33), Kudzai Sachiwo (27), Jacob Chigodora (32), Chipo Mungoshi (34) and Memory Chikodze (35), who are on $5 000 bail, appeared before Barbara Mateko at the Harare Magistrates Court.

They will be back in court on March 3 for a ruling.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that the six insulted police officers saying: "Mapurisa imi murimbwa dzaMnangagwa. Munongoshandiswa muchafa muchitambura (You police officers are Mnangagwa's dogs. You are being used, you will die poor)."

The alleged incident happened in Epworth in November last year where opposition activists had gathered for a meeting.

Their lawyer, Noble Chinhanu of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, yesterday challenged the State to prove how the police officers were robbed of their dignity by the alleged insults.

"There is nothing to show that the accused were not merely making an observation on the office of a police officer in particular and nothing in their personal capacity as human beings. The complainant's name was not mentioned except the offence of a policeman/policewoman in general. The complainant is taking offence for the entire police service," Chinhanu said.

Tambudzai Dzumbunu, a female police officer stationed at Epworth Police Station is the complainant in the case.

Chinhanu argued that being called Mnangagwa's dog was a compliment as it described the loyalty of the "insulted" police officers.

"If the accused meant that the office of the police officers can be construed as Mnangagwa's dogs in the sense that they are in the loyal service of the State and Mnangagwa is the Head of State, one wonders why we are even wasting resources on this case. There is no particularisation of which part is insulting," Chinhanu said.

"This could be anything and the accused at the very moment are perplexed wondering which of the following is the reason for the feelings felt by the complaint: is it the reference to the dog, is it the reference to being in Mr Mnangagwa's service in particular, is it the claim that they are being abused or is it that it was said that they are suffering or will die suffering?"

"The complainant is obviously not a dog belonging to Mnangagwa and no one in their right mind would mistake her for one. There is no mention of the insulating qualities of a dog that the accused likened her to. On most accounts, a dog is a wonderful animal with noble qualities and traits. Most notable is the wonderful phrase ‘man's best friend' with regard to its loyalty, braverly, companionship, service and protection or security."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Gobs, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Riky Rick dies?

4 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

4 hrs ago | 1786 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

6 hrs ago | 1636 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

6 hrs ago | 839 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

8 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

8 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

8 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

8 hrs ago | 1911 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt must take care of youths

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare man face US$130 000 robbery charges

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabweans in SA cash heist

8 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Exploration unlocks more lithium resource in Insiza

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gold leads surge in Zimbabwe export earnings

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Teachers flock back to work?

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Dry spell worries Bulawayo urban farmers

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa makes headway in re-engagement crusade

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Teen fatally stabs stepfather

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Biti's clerk bail ruling today

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man assaults police officers

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Farmers fret over dry spell

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Suspended mayor wants charges dropped

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara unveils $17bn roads war chest

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kuvimba to lead Zisco revival

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA personal tax shrinks

8 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days