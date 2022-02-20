Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A 42-YEAR-OLD Harare man yesterday appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Clapton Redi (42) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje, who remanded him to March 2 for trial commencement.

Allegations are that on December 14 last year, Patrick Madiye, who is employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as a senior investigation officer, parked his vehicle at Tsiga Tyres along Jack Bakasa Street, Mbare.

Madiye allegedly overheard Redi talking to one Majaya, a Zanu-PF ward chairman in Mbare, insulting the President .

Redi was asked by Majaya why he was insulting the President.

He allegedly continued to insult Mnangagwa, leading Majaya to file a police report, which resulted in his arrest.

Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Most Popular In 7 Days