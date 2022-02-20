Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FACTIONAL fights have rocked the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party in Bulawayo after two candidates who were nominated to contest in ward 26 in the March 26 by-elections vowed that they would not withdraw their candidature.The CCC leadership recently intervened, but failed to convince Mpumelelo Moyo to pull out of the race and let former ward 26 councillor Norman Hlabani fight to reclaim the seat in the March 26 by-elections.It has emerged that Hlabani had his nomination papers signed by the party's deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala and secretary-general Chalton Hwende, while vice-president Welshman Ncube and Siphiwe Ncube reportedly approved Moyo's candidature.On Friday last week, the CCC national leadership held an emergency meeting in Bulawayo to resolve the matter, but Hlabani boycotted."I did not attend the meeting, it was a Mthwakazi meeting organised by Ncube and that is why he fielded two candidates."I do not attend Mthwakazi meetings. We were invited to Harare bypresident Chamisa and Moyo was told to drop his candidature and to wait for the 2023 elections.He promised to do so, but he did not.Maybe his handlers told him not to do so,'' Hlabani said.Moyo's campaign manager Beauty Thebe said they were ready for the polls."It's all systems go for Moyo to win the elections come March 26," Thebe said.Political analysts have warned that the debacle could see the party losing the ward through splitting of votes.CCC national organising secretary Amos Chibaya confirmed the Friday meeting."The meetings took place in Bulawayo and Masvingo to resolve the issue of double candidature. It is the same situation in Masvingo,'' Chibaya said.He said he delegated a member of the national leadership from Matabeleland South to visit ward 26 in Bulawayo to resolve the problems."I understand that the meeting went well and I am waiting for a comprehensive report from the team that we sent," Chibaya said.