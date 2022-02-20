Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Over 30 000 unlicensed drivers arrested

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have arrested over 30 000 motorists for driving without licenses and driving unregistered motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested 113 683 people for cross border offences since the start of the operation in January last year.

9 000 people have also been arrested under an operation targeting illegal gold panners which also started last month.

In their twitter page, police said on February 21 a total of 550 people were arrested for cross border offences.

"On 21February a total of 550 people were arrested under operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes' and the cumulative arrests since 1 January 2021 stands at 113 683. 130 people were arrested under operation 'Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs', bringing the total arrests to 9 017 since 01 January 2022.

"Meanwhile, 460 arrests were made countrywide under the ongoing operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles on 21 February, bringing the cumulative arrests to 30 899 since 15 February," said the police.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zim would face a major health crisis

33 mins ago | 31 Views

Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

40 mins ago | 72 Views

Monetary Policy Analysis

49 mins ago | 40 Views

Dutch Auction Market vs Local Allocation System

51 mins ago | 36 Views

Tsvangirai's definition of the word 'change'

56 mins ago | 64 Views

So, Zimbabwe govt promises, again, to reopen ZISCOSTEEL hahahaha!

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Sexual exploitation of women as community relations chairman declare a job for a thigh

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'We will protest rigged elections!' promised Chamisa - but why keep participating, it's insane

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Man attempts to kill neighbour

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Neighbour murdered over goats

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs is a compliment, says lawyer

4 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Man hacks wife with an axe, kills self after thinking she is dead

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

2 die as active Covid-19 cases increase in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man uses electrical switch to kill rival

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Biti must stand trial, High Court rules

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chamisa's greatest betrayal of Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwean man pleads guilty to multiple counts of murder, robbery, rape, extortion

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Gudyanga to pay back the money

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZEC registers 50 000 new voters

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Riky Rick dies?

11 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

11 hrs ago | 2967 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

13 hrs ago | 3080 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

13 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

15 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

15 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

15 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 1506 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

15 hrs ago | 2209 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 488 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

15 hrs ago | 185 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Govt must take care of youths

15 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

15 hrs ago | 349 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

15 hrs ago | 806 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

15 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

15 hrs ago | 435 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

15 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days