2 die as active Covid-19 cases increase in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 409 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.Zimbabwe has so far recorded 233 980 cases, 5388 deaths and 225 143 recoveries.The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go up to 3 449.95 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Matabeleland North (34), Masvingo (27), Manicaland (19), Mashonaland Central (5), and Mashonaland West (10)The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 340 people having received the first dose, 3 373 168 received their second dose while 105 570 received their third dose.A total of 2 801 people received their first jab yesterday, 2 341 received their second jab while 2087 people received their third jab.As of February 21, 2022, at 3PM, there were 56 people that were hospitalized with nine new admissions. One person was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, while 37 people had mild to moderate symptoms. 14 were asymptomatic.Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Masvingo with 88 cases. Mashonaland East had 73 cases while Matabeleland North had 64 cases.Matabeleland South recorded 15 cases; Midlands recorded 12 cases while Mashonaland West recorded 41 casesMashonaland central had 13 cases while Bulawayo had 6 cases.Harare recorded the least number of cases which is 5.