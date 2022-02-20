Neighbour murdered over goats

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A-CHIREDZI man is in trouble after he allegedly fatally stabbed his neighbour whose goats had eaten his crops.Shadreck Makuza mercilessly stabbed Callisto Chudu (46) of Mbuku village, Chiredzi, accusing him of leaving his goats to stray and eat up his crops.Chudu was stabbed on February 19, 2022 with a knife. He sustained a deep cut on the left ribcage and died on the spot.Makuza has since been arrested and will appear before the courts soon.