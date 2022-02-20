Truck driver up for smuggling alcohol

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Bulawayo on Sunday on allegations of smuggling a South-African haulage truck, two trailers and a cargo of nearly 3 000 cartons of different brands of alcohol into Zimbabwe.His arrest brought to 113 683 countrywide people arrested by police since the beginning of last year under the ongoing operation "No to Cross Border Crimes".Prosper Bhebhe, was intercepted by police in Bulawayo while coming from South Africa with the haulage truck that was towing two trailers.Police discovered that the vehicle had no temporary import permit and commercial vehicle guarantees.National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said Bhebhe was still assisting police investigations."The suspect was intercepted by police while driving an International Truck (DN98XSGP) towing two trailers (NKR 14545 and NKR 12363) laden with 2 970 boxes of different brands of alcohol which include Hunters Gold, Savanna Dry, Autumn Cracking Rose, Nederburg Batonne, Nederbery Merlot and Amarula Cream."The bill of entry indicated that the vehicle was destined for a foreign country while the permit showed that the vehicle was coming from South Africa and destined for another foreign country. It was noted that the vehicle had fake seals. Investigations are underway," he said.Meanwhile, police have said on Monday alone, 550 people were arrested under operation "No to Cross Border Crimes", bringing the cumulative arrests since January 1 last year to 113 683.Another 130 people were arrested under Operation "Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs", on Monday, bringing the total arrests to 9 017 since last month.In another operation, 460 arrests were made countrywide under the ongoing operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles on Monday again, bringing the cumulative arrests to 30 899 since January 15 this year.