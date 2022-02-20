Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Umzingwane ward 9 villagers walk 16km to clinics

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
UMZINGWANE villagers in Matabeleland South province have called on government to construct a clinic in their area, lamenting that they have to walk eight to 16km to access health services.

They said the only clinics close to their ward were in ward 10 and 15 which are eight to 16km away.

The most affected villagers are in ward 9, who travel 16km to access services at Mhlahlandlela Clinic which is in ward 10.

Ward 9 councillor Bekezela Moyo said other villagers travel to Matobo Mission Clinic in ward 15.

"Pregnant women have suffered miscarriages and died on their way to clinics which are very far from ward 9. Some who got injured bled to death."

Moyo said the villagers also faced poor road network and mobile network challenges.

A villager in Sotshe, Martin Iden Sibanda said they travel across mountains to reach Mhlahlandlela Clinic, which is in ward 10.

"We have to walk for about 8km to the clinic and 8km back. If it's a critical condition, the patient might even die.  Some pregnant mothers have to go and stay at the clinic to avoid suffering miscarriages due to the long distances they have to travel."

A social welfare co-ordinator for ward 9 who refused to be named told Southern Eye that some mothers fail to take their children to the clinic for immunisation due to the long distance they have to travel.

"Scotch carts are the only mode of transport for villagers," he
said.

Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland South provincial medical director Ruth Chikodzore were fruitless yesterday as she was not picking calls.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Putin warns that Moscow's response will be 'instant' if anyone tries to take on Russia

8 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa face off in Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

CCC launch fuels politically motivated violence

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

O Level exams now being marked at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 860 Views

'Elections will force Zimbabwe to re-dollarise'

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube denies snubbing Chamisa's rally

2 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Jail ex-American soldier nabbed with gun at RGM Airport'

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Hyena invades school

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Please don't jail me I am old: ex perm sec Proff Gudyanga pleads in court

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Tsholotsho villagers live in fear of hippos roaming the area

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The voters roll is clearly a mess, so why is Zec trying to escape accountability?

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe should adopt 'you eat what you gather' policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zim – SA higher education partnerships for excellence

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Ramaphosa can only lose and Malema has everything to gain

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa represents hope, future

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe mulls Rwanda-style co-operatives model

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nedbank renews Sables sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zinara pleads with DBSA after default

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gweru gets automated water kiosk

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo School girl gang raped

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zec feels the heat over voters roll

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Dilapidated state of roads worries legislators

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chin'ono's case postponed again

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

ZimStat to use national census to estimate diaspora populace

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bomb explodes on Tsholotsho family

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prosecution for farmers with undipped cattle

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Exchange rate moves to 1:124 at auction platform

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Government investigates absentee teachers

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Biti loses application to restart assault trial

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZEC warns Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Might Warriors crash out of Awcon despite a win

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Relief for Harare bus operators

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ex-US soldier pleads guilty to possession of a firearm

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Truck driver up for smuggling alcohol

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zinara to explore new revenue sources

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

RBZ freezes 4 firms' accounts

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Govt reaches out to HIV positive children

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Auto spares gobble US$160m in 2021

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zim would face a major health crisis

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

12 hrs ago | 673 Views

Monetary Policy Analysis

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Dutch Auction Market vs Local Allocation System

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsvangirai's definition of the word 'change'

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

So, Zimbabwe govt promises, again, to reopen ZISCOSTEEL hahahaha!

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sexual exploitation of women as community relations chairman declare a job for a thigh

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

'We will protest rigged elections!' promised Chamisa - but why keep participating, it's insane

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man attempts to kill neighbour

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Neighbour murdered over goats

15 hrs ago | 517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days