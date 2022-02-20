Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Jail ex-American soldier nabbed with gun at RGM Airport'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE State yesterday said an ex-American soldier, who was nabbed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport intending to board a flight to Victoria Falls with a loaded pistol, should be jailed for 20 years.

Retired first class sergeant Ronald Leon Johnson faces two counts of carrying a firearm and ammunition in Zimbabwe without a firearm certificate in terms of the Firearms Act and violating the Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations Act.

Johnson appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje and pleaded guilty to the charges in mitigation.

He was represented by Thomas Nyakunika.

The State said Johnson had refused to give up his iPhone password to verify the people he was communicating with in Zimbabwe.

Prosecutor Wisper Mabhaudhi also told Mambanje that Johnson's visit was suspicious, having served in various hotspots in his 25 years of service in the United States army.

"He has been sent on missions in different countries around the world. He went to South Korea from 1986 to 1987, in Iraq during the Gulf War in 1991. He was at one time based in Germany from 1992 to 1994. He also served in Saudi Arabia in 2004. He served in a peacekeeping mission in Sudan. In summary, he is a military man with experience in hotspots throughout the world," Mabhaudhi said.

"The accused had an iPhone which was functioning. The police wanted to have access to it, but the accused person refused with the password, indicating that he has a business contract with the United States government, which information he wanted to protect."

Nyakunika told the court that his client did not know that carrying a gun in Zimbabwe was illegal.

"He is a holder of a valid firearm licence. The firearm was issued on March 5, 2017 and will expire on March 5, 2022. That permit enables the accused to move around in America. He passed through several airports," he said.

Mambanje postponed the matter to today for sentence.

Allegations are that on February 5, Johnson entered Zimbabwe and was issued with a 30-holiday visa expiring on March 5, 2022.

He was later caught at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with a loaded pistol intending to board fastjet Airline Flight Number 6J1WRA to Victoria Falls.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Jail, #Soldier, #Gun

Comments


Must Read

Putin warns that Moscow's response will be 'instant' if anyone tries to take on Russia

8 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa face off in Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

CCC launch fuels politically motivated violence

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

O Level exams now being marked at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 859 Views

'Elections will force Zimbabwe to re-dollarise'

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube denies snubbing Chamisa's rally

2 hrs ago | 857 Views

Hyena invades school

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Please don't jail me I am old: ex perm sec Proff Gudyanga pleads in court

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Umzingwane ward 9 villagers walk 16km to clinics

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Tsholotsho villagers live in fear of hippos roaming the area

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The voters roll is clearly a mess, so why is Zec trying to escape accountability?

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe should adopt 'you eat what you gather' policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zim – SA higher education partnerships for excellence

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Ramaphosa can only lose and Malema has everything to gain

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa represents hope, future

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe mulls Rwanda-style co-operatives model

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nedbank renews Sables sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zinara pleads with DBSA after default

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gweru gets automated water kiosk

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo School girl gang raped

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zec feels the heat over voters roll

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Dilapidated state of roads worries legislators

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chin'ono's case postponed again

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

ZimStat to use national census to estimate diaspora populace

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bomb explodes on Tsholotsho family

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prosecution for farmers with undipped cattle

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Exchange rate moves to 1:124 at auction platform

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Government investigates absentee teachers

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Biti loses application to restart assault trial

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZEC warns Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Might Warriors crash out of Awcon despite a win

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Relief for Harare bus operators

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ex-US soldier pleads guilty to possession of a firearm

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Truck driver up for smuggling alcohol

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zinara to explore new revenue sources

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

RBZ freezes 4 firms' accounts

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Govt reaches out to HIV positive children

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Auto spares gobble US$160m in 2021

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zim would face a major health crisis

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Monetary Policy Analysis

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

Dutch Auction Market vs Local Allocation System

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsvangirai's definition of the word 'change'

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

So, Zimbabwe govt promises, again, to reopen ZISCOSTEEL hahahaha!

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sexual exploitation of women as community relations chairman declare a job for a thigh

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

'We will protest rigged elections!' promised Chamisa - but why keep participating, it's insane

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man attempts to kill neighbour

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Neighbour murdered over goats

15 hrs ago | 517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days