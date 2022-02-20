Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Welshman Ncube denies snubbing Chamisa's rally

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice President Welshman Ncube has scoffed at media reports that he snubbed the party's by-election campaign launch at Highfields on Sunday.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed the rally attended by thousands of cheering party supporters.

Reports circulating on social media claimed that Ncube snubbed the rally.

In an interview, Ncube said the reports were aimed at driving a wedge between him and the CCC leadership.

"I never gave a single interview to anyone on any subject. This is the work of some people with intent to cause disharmony between me and my party," Ncube said.

CCC presidential spokesperson Nkululko Sibanda also rubbished the reports.

"It's beer talk that you need not even listen to," Sibanda said.

Chamisa also unveiled the CCC at the rally after the rebranding of the MDC Alliance.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days