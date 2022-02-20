Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

O Level exams now being marked at gunpoint

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has deployed a team of heavily armed riot police officers at the Midlands State University (MSU) to keep a close eye on disgruntled examiners marking Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level scripts after skirmishes broke out there earlier this week.

The examiners were protesting against non-payment of their promised allowances. One has since been arrested and seven have been chased away.

Sources said the cops, brandishing AK47 riffles, batons and tear smoke equipment, have set up a 24hr camp on the premises and often make sporadic bursts into the marking rooms to threaten the examiners, whom they refer to as sellouts.

This development has been confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com by the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) and sources within the university.

The examiners, some of them elderly, were Tuesday rounded up after deciding to join striking teachers in the middle of their marking schedule.

They cited incapacitation and failure by ZIMSEC to pay them allowances meant for their upkeep in Gweru.

Seven of the examiners are said to have been dismissed after being identified as ring leaders.

According to a source privy to developments, the examiners were even denied meal tickets as a form of punishment for their behaviour.

"Armed police officers are manning some of the areas examiners are working from," a source said.

"They are being forced to mark and some of the police officers are even mocking them asking why they came in the first place. They say they have no right to strike since they had already agreed to mark the examinations. At one point they were denied meal tickets as punishment for their decision to strike while some of the teachers have been labeled sellouts by the police," the source said.

The source added junior teachers had been at the forefront of the strike while seniors, most of whom are marking science subjects, accounts and woodwork chose to take a step back.

Their decision to take a step back however did not save them from arrest and punishment.

ZIMSEC promised examiners a US$25 daily allowance for examiners staying off campus and US$12 for those on campus but instead paid ZW$9 000 upon arrival to sustain them for 26 to 28 days.

The amount paid translated to about US$2,50 per day.

PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said the move could however backfire as examiners may decide to sabotage ZIMSEC because of the manner in which they have been treated.

"Anti-riot officers are now camped there, they are forcing examiners to work and that will definitely impact the quality of results," Zhou said

"Examiners are obviously under a lot of stress and having officers to fear will further compound their problems."

ARTUZ secretary general Robson Chere said ZIMSEC must accept that it is the one which is wrong and stop the ongoing commandeering of centres accommodated by examiners by the police.

"These are professionals, they cannot be ordered to do their work by police officers being guided by ZIMSEC," said Chere. ZIMSEC must do the honourable thing and pay examiners their dues, consider their grievances and take back all seven examiners it has fired on full pay since it is the one which is on the wrong here. it is the one which called in police to order examiners around like this," he said.

ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicholette Dlamini said everything was in order, denying any strike despite police having been called in.

"There are no strikes that have been reported, everyone is at work. I am not aware of anyone who has stopped marking. We have sufficient markers at all our centres and they are currently marking," she said.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Marking, #Exams, #Gun

Comments


Must Read

Putin warns that Moscow's response will be 'instant' if anyone tries to take on Russia

8 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa face off in Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

CCC launch fuels politically motivated violence

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

'Elections will force Zimbabwe to re-dollarise'

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 957 Views

Welshman Ncube denies snubbing Chamisa's rally

2 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Jail ex-American soldier nabbed with gun at RGM Airport'

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Hyena invades school

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Please don't jail me I am old: ex perm sec Proff Gudyanga pleads in court

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Umzingwane ward 9 villagers walk 16km to clinics

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Tsholotsho villagers live in fear of hippos roaming the area

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

The voters roll is clearly a mess, so why is Zec trying to escape accountability?

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe should adopt 'you eat what you gather' policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zim – SA higher education partnerships for excellence

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Ramaphosa can only lose and Malema has everything to gain

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa represents hope, future

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe mulls Rwanda-style co-operatives model

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Nedbank renews Sables sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zinara pleads with DBSA after default

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gweru gets automated water kiosk

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo School girl gang raped

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zec feels the heat over voters roll

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Dilapidated state of roads worries legislators

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chin'ono's case postponed again

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

ZimStat to use national census to estimate diaspora populace

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bomb explodes on Tsholotsho family

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prosecution for farmers with undipped cattle

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Exchange rate moves to 1:124 at auction platform

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Government investigates absentee teachers

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Biti loses application to restart assault trial

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZEC warns Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Might Warriors crash out of Awcon despite a win

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Relief for Harare bus operators

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ex-US soldier pleads guilty to possession of a firearm

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Truck driver up for smuggling alcohol

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zinara to explore new revenue sources

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

RBZ freezes 4 firms' accounts

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Govt reaches out to HIV positive children

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Auto spares gobble US$160m in 2021

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zim would face a major health crisis

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Monetary Policy Analysis

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

Dutch Auction Market vs Local Allocation System

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsvangirai's definition of the word 'change'

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

So, Zimbabwe govt promises, again, to reopen ZISCOSTEEL hahahaha!

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sexual exploitation of women as community relations chairman declare a job for a thigh

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

'We will protest rigged elections!' promised Chamisa - but why keep participating, it's insane

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man attempts to kill neighbour

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Neighbour murdered over goats

15 hrs ago | 517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days