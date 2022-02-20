Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC launch fuels politically motivated violence

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (ZHR-NGO) has condemned the continuous occurrence of politically motivated violence since the launch of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa in January.

In a statement, the forum said: "The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) unreservedly condemns the increase in political violence that has been recorded over the past month. The Forum has noted a growing and disturbing trend in politically motivated violence since the launch of the Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) in January 2022.

The forum also noted that the use of State security agents by the regime to further political agendas is a cause of concern in the country as the security forces ought to protect the masses.

"On Monday, 14 February 2022, CCC vice-president Tendai Biti and his aide, Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo, were arrested by three armed police officers, including the Officer-in-Charge of Rhodesville Police Station and taken to Harare Central Police Station's Law and Order Section. Biti and his aide were released without charge after Forum member, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights intervened. Although this incident did not culminate into direct violence, the use of State security agents to further political agendas remain a cause for concern."

"The Forum accordingly condemns the conduct of the ZRP, as the premier institution for enforcing the law and dictates of the Constitution in what should be a non-partisan manner, for exhibiting partiality through its targeting of and clamping down on opposition political party leaders and perceived voices of political dissent," the Forum added.

The Forum urged the government to take necessary measures in making sure the Constitution of Zimbabwe is not violated and to fulfil its obligation of protecting human rights.

"It is against this backdrop that the Forum urgently calls upon the Government of Zimbabwe to take steps to fulfil its obligations arising out of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to respect, promote and protect fundamental human rights…"

Source - NewZimbabwe
