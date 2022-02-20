Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Serious water crisis hits Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A serious water crisis has hit Beitbridge town again as a result of disputes between the municipality and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

More than half the money paid by the town goes on servicing legacy debts, rather than buying treated water needed now, and 40 percent of the water delivered to the town is lost without generating any revenue since the water is metered at the point it enters the town, rather than the point where a household gets water.

The net result is that only around a quarter of the money collected by the municipality and paid to Zinwa actually buys water used in the town.

The two entities have been at loggerheads since 2011 and have pending court disputes over an endless legal debt and contentious billing system.

So far the local authority owes Zinwa an estimated $272 million accruing from 2013 and this has resulted in the parastatal connecting prepaid bulk meters on the incoming supply for the town to force the municipality to clear its arrears.

The result is the town getting less than 7000 cubic meters of water weekly down from the 44 000 cubic metres a week they were getting during the postpaid era.

Acting Beitbridge town clerk Mr Sathulani Moyo said the water supply in the town become critical since the beginning of the year. The local authority was considering rolling out a tight water rationing schedule for them to be able to supply all the high-priority areas with water.

"The situation is quite bad and we hope to arrive at a solution soon," said Mr Moyo.

"In fact, we are getting less than our demand considering that we still have some properties which are yet to be connected to the water reticulation system.

"Our situation has been compounded by the fact that we are billed more than we are getting by Zinwa from their supply point instead of our distribution point to the end-user".

He said in the last quarter of last year the council billed residents a total of $50,5 million and collected $46 million against a Zinwa bill of $64 million. Mr Moyo said even if the town collected 100 percent of the revenue from ratepayers, they will fail to remit the entire Zinwa bill as a result of the current status quo.

"These are some of the issues we are dealing with legally. Part of the water they bill us is lost as non-revenue water which is around 40 percent of their bill.

So, we are rationing supplies to the community while we seek a permanent solution to the water problem," he added.

Mr Moyo said the municipality was making weekly payments of $2,5 million to Zinwa but were only getting a supply of worth around $1,1 million after the parastatal collects 40 percent of the money for the legacy debt and another 15 percent as VAT.

He said the town was getting 7 000 cubic meters weekly and only managing to distribute 4 329 cubic meters to the ratepayers since the other 40 percent was being lost as non-revenue water.

The current state of affairs in the town has seen water vendors cashing in through the sale of water (some unsafe) to desperate residents.

On average a bucket of water is being sold between R3 and R5 depending on the time of the day, while a container of a 200 litres tank is going for R100.

Although she was not available for comment yesterday, Zinwa's spokesperson, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said recently that the authority had enough water to supply the town and that the current supply gap arose from the municipality's failure to pay up.

"The current water situation in the town is, therefore, an artificial one, emanating from the council's failure to honour its obligations.

For the avoidance of doubt, sufficient notice was given to the municipality prior to the installation of the prepaid meters, which should have given them ample time to mobilize the necessary resources required for an uninterrupted water supply," she said.

So far, Beitbridge residents have petitioned Zinwa to abandon its plans to activate bulk prepaid meters to the local authority's reservoirs.

In a document, signed by representatives of the Beitbridge Residents Association, Beitbridge Urban Residents Association, and the Beitbridge Progressive Residents and Rate Payers Development Trust, the community is arguing that the move will worsen the already dire water supply situation.

They said instead of using bulk prepaid meters, Zinwa should allow the local authority to install the meters at the household level.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

55 mins ago | 237 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

59 mins ago | 579 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

59 mins ago | 188 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

59 mins ago | 294 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 591 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 119 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 252 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days