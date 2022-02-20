Latest News Editor's Choice


CAPS Utd to sign Machazane

by Staff reporter
CAPS UNITED could add another ace in their squad with the signing of defensive pillar Marshal Machazane expected to be completed today ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva on Sunday.

Despite the financial mire the Green Machine are swimming in, they have somehow been able to assemble a solid-looking team dominated by some of the most experienced players in the local league.

Of course, Makepekepe are yet to register a victory in four league matches, given they have spent more time trying to address welfare issues than on the training ground but there is no doubting they are one of the strongest teams, at least on paper.

And the impending arrival of Machazane, who has been training with the team over the past week, has further strengthened them.

Although by late yesterday Machazane had not yet put pen to paper, he is largely expected to complete the deal today and coach Lloyd Chitembwe confirmed the former Harare City captain will be playing for Makepekepe.

While there are still some loose ends which are scheduled to be tied today, Machazane is in line to be in the team when Makepekepe take on the log leaders Manica Diamonds at Sakubva on Sunday.

"Machazane's arrival in the team gives us a very good reason to believe. No one doubts Machazane's abilities as a football player even his personality, he is a very good person," said Chitembwe.

"And all the same I believe, he (Machazane) knows the expectations. CAPS United is not a small club, the demands are always there and these are also the things which I consider when recruiting these players. I strongly believe he has what it takes to take this great football club to another level.

"I think having Machazane in this team is a step up in the correct direction. We are very happy to have him in the team."

Machazane will become the third former Harare City player to join former Sunshine City Boys gaffer Chitembwe at Makepekepe.

William Manondo and Tatenda Tavengwa are already in the fold and they have since played two and a single game respectively.

Manondo scored in his debut for CAPS United when the team played a 1-1 draw in their rescheduled match-day-three fixture against Black Rhinos at Sakubva a fortnight ago.

That goal remains the only one scored by Makepekepe in four games having failed to hit the target in the other three matches which ended in goalless against Ngezi Platinum, ZPC Kariba and Harare City.

With the arrival of Machazane, Chitembwe could shake up his defence or midfield to accommodate one of the best defenders in the country.

Already Makepekepe have Dennis Dauda, Lincoln Mangaira, Kenneth Bulaji and Tawana Chikore who can play at the heart of defence.

Chitembwe paired Mangaira and Dauda in the match against Rhinos before replacing the former with Bulaji in the match against Ngezi Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

Chitembwe has been busy scanning for players who he thinks could give his team a competitive edge in the league and he believes they have now gelled and he is fancying his chances against Manica Diamonds.

"We know Manica Diamonds are a very strong team and they have had a solid start to the season but I am looking at the capacity and potential of our team which I think are very much there.

"The potential to win games is there so these are very exciting times for me. For once, I believe the players now believe they are a good team.

"That belief in themselves gives you as a coach some satisfaction.

"I am working on the attitude of these players, what the players are thinking as far as their ambitions are concerned. I can see positivity within the group. That alone gives me a good reason to believe we are in a good space."

Manica Diamonds have won three matches and lost one against Herentals last Sunday and they will be looking to bounce back from the setback in their own backyard on Sunday.

Source - The Herald
