Mahoso finally leaves ZMC

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Media Commission chief executive, Dr Tafataona Mahoso, will leave the organisation on retirement at the end of next month.

ZMC chairperson, Professor Ruby Magosvongwe, this week confirmed the departure of the veteran administrator, author and renowned academic.

"Dr Mahoso will be leaving his post upon retirement on March 31. The Commission would like to thank him for his contribution to the media industry and the legacy he leaves," she said.

Prof Magosvongwe said the recruitment process for his successor had begun with prospective applicants having up to tomorrow to submit their applications.

Dr Mahoso is also a former journalism lecturer at the Harare Polytechnic's Division of Mass Communication. He served the ZMC for nearly two decades in its various forms.

He was first appointed chairperson of the then Media and Information Commission, serving between 2003 and 2008 before he briefly left and returned in 2009. Dr Mahoso is also a former columnist for the country's biggest weekly newspaper, The Sunday Mail.

Among his published works include poetic scorcher "Footprints About the Bantustan" (1989) and poetry anthology "Rupise: Poetry of Love, separation and reunion — 1977-2016" (2018).

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Literature and History from Roberts Wesleyan College, Chili, New York.

He was awarded a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Literature from Ohio University and a PhD in African Studies and History from Temple University in the United States.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mahoso, #ZMC, #Leave

