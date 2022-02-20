Latest News Editor's Choice


Recruitment notice false, says AFZ

by Staff reporter
The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has dismissed as a scam, reports circulating on social media purporting that it will be conducting a massive recruitment drive from April 9 to 27 this year.

In a statement yesterday, AFZ public relations officer, Flight Lieutenant Bernard Yombayomba said the social media advert was fake and did not originate from the organisation.

"The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) notes with great concern a wave of misinformation circulating on social media purporting that there will be a massive recruitment by the AFZ from April 9 to 27, 2022."

"The advert falsely states various trades and provincial centres where aspiring candidates should report on some given dates.

"The AFZ would want to categorically state that the information is false and was never originated from the organisation," he said.

Flight Lieutenant Yombayomba said they did not convey official messages through social media and undesignated platforms.

"The public is advised to disregard information that is published, disseminated and propagated through unofficial social media sites or to immediately verify the authenticity of such information with the AFZ public relations department or recruitment office," he said.

"Any advert on AFZ recruitment will be disseminated through mainstream media such as newspapers, radio and television."

Source - The Herald
