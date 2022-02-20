Gospel musician arrested for car theft

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOSPEL musician Trymore Bande yesterday appeared in court on allegations of disappearing with a Mercedes Benz from a car sale in Chitungwiza after lying to the seller that he wanted to buy the car.Bande appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with car theft.He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him to March 7 on free bail.Bande is alleged to have duped Dzidzai Moffat of Chitungwiza.The State led by Miss Linnet Gwarisa had it that sometime in June last year Dzidzai left Mercedes Benz E230 (ACS 4304) in Bigboy Nyarisambo's custody.Dzidzai is said to have instructed Nyarisambo to advertise it for sale at a garage at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.It is said that on June 28, 2021 Bande approached Nyarisambo and showed interest in buying the car.On the same day, Nyarisambo told Dzidzai that Bande had visited him at the car sale and expressed his interest in the car. Bande is alleged to have told Dzidzai that he needed a few days to organise the money.Dzidzai gave Bande time to raise the money since he was also travelling to Bindura.Bande allegedly then took advantage of Dzidzai's travel to Bindura and went to the car sale where he saw Tapiwa Ngwerume, who had been left at the garage by Nyarisambo.The musician then allegedly lied to Ngwerume that Dzidzai had allowed him to test drive the car before making payment.It is aid that Ngwerume gave Bande the car keys and he drove away.The court heard that Bande never returned the car nor paid the US$2 500 which was the price.On July 9, 2021 Dzidzai returned to Chitungwiza from Bindura and contacted Bande who promised meet him later.Bande allegedly failed to fulfil his promise and became evasive prompting Dzidzai to lodge a complaint with the police.He was then arrested on February 23 this year and taken to court.