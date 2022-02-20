Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gospel musician arrested for car theft

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOSPEL musician Trymore Bande yesterday appeared in court on allegations of disappearing with a Mercedes Benz from a car sale in Chitungwiza after lying to the seller that he wanted to buy the car.

Bande appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with car theft.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him to March 7 on free bail.

Bande is alleged to have duped Dzidzai Moffat of Chitungwiza.

The State led by Miss Linnet Gwarisa had it that sometime in June last year Dzidzai left Mercedes Benz E230 (ACS 4304) in Bigboy Nyarisambo's custody.

Dzidzai is said to have instructed Nyarisambo to advertise it for sale at a garage at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.

It is said that on June 28, 2021 Bande approached Nyarisambo and showed interest in buying the car.

On the same day, Nyarisambo told Dzidzai that Bande had visited him at the car sale and expressed his interest in the car. Bande is alleged to have told Dzidzai that he needed a few days to organise the money.

Dzidzai gave Bande time to raise the money since he was also travelling to Bindura.

Bande allegedly then took advantage of Dzidzai's travel to Bindura and went to the car sale where he saw Tapiwa Ngwerume, who had been left at the garage by Nyarisambo.

The musician then allegedly lied to Ngwerume that Dzidzai had allowed him to test drive the car before making payment.

It is aid that Ngwerume gave Bande the car keys and he drove away.

The court heard that Bande never returned the car nor paid the US$2 500  which was the price.

On July 9, 2021 Dzidzai returned to Chitungwiza from Bindura and contacted Bande who promised meet him later.

Bande allegedly failed to fulfil his promise and became evasive prompting Dzidzai to lodge a complaint with the police.

He was then arrested on February 23 this year and taken to court.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Gospel, #Muso, #Steal, #Car

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

56 mins ago | 237 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

59 mins ago | 591 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

60 mins ago | 190 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

60 mins ago | 299 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 600 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 121 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 252 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days