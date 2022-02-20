Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AHEAD of the local derby on Sunday, Bulawayo City coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube has challenged his players to push themselves to the limit while Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu wants his chargers to guard against complacency.The two sides meet at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday in what should be an intriguing tie. Both sides have endured slow starts to their league campaigns but Highlanders were at least able to save face when they dismissed Whawha 2-0 last weekend. This was their first win of the season.City on the other hand have only managed to get a single point in four outings.Their only point came when they drew 3-3 against Whawha last year.Since then they have lost a number of players including Eddie Nkulungo, Alton Ndlovu, Tawanda Zinaka, Wellington Kamudyariwa and King Khumalo.They have managed to romp in defenders Brian Giant and Nyasha Gurende from Chicken Inn and Whahwa respectively.Nqobile Ndlovu who once turned out for How Mine, Lukas Sibanda, Genius Mutungamiri and Domic Jaricha who is on loan from Bulawayo Chiefs are some of the new additions to the side.Ncube says they are still in the process of working on their combinations."We are still struggling in terms of combinations. But as a coach I'm hoping we will work on it.If funds permit us we will go to the market to buy one or two players but I am happy with the juniors we have and we will throw some of them in on Sunday.Hopefully they won't be intimidated by the crowd."Since 30 percent of the crowd is allowed, that might be an advantage for us because a packed Barbourfileds may put our youngsters under pressure. We just want the fans to come and enjoy a good game of football," said Ncube."One thing for sure is we don't need to send a message because we are playing Highlanders.We need to send a message when we play everybody who is in the league."The thing is, the players should demand more from themselves, they have to push themselves to the limit, so we need to get our act together."Despite the slow start to the season he said the team was not in any way pressing the panic button."As as coach you get worried when you go four times without a win but it happens.I remember in 2009 or somewhere there Norman Mapeza lost his first four games and he went on to win the Championship so it happens in football,what is important is you must rise and start winning but I think each game has its own plans, we will plan and keep on planning not for Highlanders alone but we need to start somewhere."It can start against Highlanders or the next game but at the present moment we will only lose to Highlanders after 90 minutes played.We are going to stick to our objective which is to fight and avoid relegation," said Ncube.Both sides will be desperate for three points with Highlanders also hoping to build on their first victory of the season.Speaking at his club's press conference Mpofu said he was anticipating a tough encounter come Sunday."We face City on Sunday.This is a derby and it's not easy to coach or approach.I have been speaking to the players and emphasising to them not focusing on the form City are in at present.These games are always difficult.These are games that are determined by the players themselves."As the technical team we will play our part by providing all the ingredients to ensure that our team is well prepared.Hopefully our fans turn up in their numbers on Sunday.We appreciate our supporters as they play a big role in uplifting the team spirit," said Mpofu.FixturesSaturdayBulawayo Chiefs vs Tenax (Luveve Stadium)ZPC Kariba vs FC Platinum (Nyamhunga Stadium); Harare City vs Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium); Black Rhinos vs Triangle, (Sakubva Stadium); Ngezi Platinum vs Yadah (Baobab)SundayManica Diamonds vs Caps United (Sakubva)Whawha vs Herentals (Ascot Stadium); Bulawayo City vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium), Dynamos vs Chicken (National Sports Stadium)