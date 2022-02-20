Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dry spell to continue in southern region

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE dry spell that is being experienced in the southern region of Zimbabwe is set to continue, according to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD).

Farmers have already expressed concern over possible losses as most crops in the southern region such as Matabeleland North, South, Masvingo, Bulawayo and some parts of the Midlands are suffering moisture stress.

In a statement, the MSD said while some parts of the country could have experienced stormy and warm conditions, projections indicate those areas mainly in the southern region remain dry and hot.

The forecast for today (Friday, February 25) already shows that the southern region will continue to experience dry conditions.

"Isolated thunderstorms are expected in Harare Metropolitan, all Mashonaland and northern districts of Manicaland provinces.

The rest of the country (Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo and southern areas of Manicaland provinces) should be mostly sunny. Mild in the morning becoming warm by the afternoon," said MSD.

Anxiety has gripped farmers in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces following a prolonged dry spell, which is threatening to cripple this year's harvest as crops have started wilting due to moisture stress.

Despite projections of a normal to above normal rainfall in both the first and second-half of the 2021/2022 cropping season, farmers now fear for the worst should the dry spell persist beyond this week.

The dry spell, which has persisted for about three weeks in some parts of the country has caused moisture stress on crops, which are mostly at vegetative stage, which is the most critical when crops require enough water to mature.

Over 2,5 million hectares had been put under cropping nationally by February 1 with 1 563  200 hectares of maize planted.

With only a month left before the normal rain season comes to an end, agronomists have warned that if the dry spell continues, the current crop is likely to be declared a complete write-off.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Dry, #MSD, #Matebeleland

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

56 mins ago | 239 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

60 mins ago | 597 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 604 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 122 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 253 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days