Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AFTER months of speculation over Fifa's stance on the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)'s suspension of the Zifa board in November last year, the world governing body, Fifa, yesterday banned Zimbabwe from all international football activities until the sport regulator reinstates the Felton Kamambo-led executive committee.

The Zifa board was dissolved by the SRC on November 16 last year over a litany of charges that include alleged misappropriation of funds as well as sweeping under the carpet sexual abuse and match-fixing charges.

On Thursday, Fifa general-secretary Fatma Samoura wrote to Zifa secretary-general Joseph Mamutse informing him of the suspension, which will only be lifted after the board is reinstated and regains full control of football activities in the country.

Fifa considered all the events that led to the drastic decision, where the SRC first sought permission to establish a normalisation committee in 2019, which was turned down by the world governing body.

The letter by Fifa also refers to Mamutse's suspension in November 2020, which again the world football mother body was not in support of.

Fifa noted in its letter that following the suspension of the Zifa board, it tried to find solutions that would not hurt the game, but SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa declined to participate in a crucial meeting that would have involved Zifa and Fifa.

The prevention of Kamambo from travelling to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 finals in Cameroon last month also irked Fifa and after considering that and other circumstances, the Zurich-headquartered organisation decided to ban Zimbabwe.

Kamambo was barred from travelling to Cameroon, where he had been invited to watch the final match between Senegal and Egypt.

"The Fifa Council considered that the aforementioned circumstances were serious and constituted a clear case of undue interference by a third party. Therefore, on the basis of article 14 paragraphs 1 i) and 3 of the Fifa Statutes — as well as article 16 paragraph 1, under which the Fifa Council may, without a vote of the congress, temporarily suspend with immediate effect a member association that seriously violates its obligations — the Fifa Council decided to suspend Zifa with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the Fifa Statutes," Samoura wrote to Mamutse.

"Furthermore, and without prejudice to the ongoing investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment and bribery, the Fifa Council decided that the lifting of the suspension be subject to the following conditions:

- The repeal of the SRC decision of November 26, 2020 suspending the Zifa general-secretary

- The repeal of the SRC decision of November 16, 2021 suspending the Zifa board

- The repeal of the SRC decision of December 17, 2021 setting up the restructuring committee

- Fifa's receipt of confirmation from Zifa and its management, led by president Felton Kamambo and general-secretary Joseph Mamutse, that Zifa and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control

- The withdrawal of the SRC's legal complaint against the Zifa president, three other Zifa board members and the general-secretary regarding alleged misuse of the Zifa letterheads

"Consequently, and in accordance with article 13 of the Fifa Statutes, Zifa loses all its membership rights as of February 24, 2022 until further notice. Zifa representative and club teams are, therefore, no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither the Zifa nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from Fifa and/or Caf.

"Finally, notwithstanding this suspension imposed on Zifa and in line with Fifa zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, sexual abuse and any other unethical conduct, Fifa reiterates its commitment to cooperating with any ongoing investigations regarding alleged sexual harassment and bribery by Zifa officials. Fifa will, therefore, remain at the disposal of the national authorities and plaintiffs with respect to the above during the suspension period."

With the ban, Zimbabwe cannot participate in any Fifa-sanctioned football activities and will lose its rights to grants.

This means that the Warriors will not be part of the draw for the Afcon 2023 qualifiers, among other losses.

The qualifiers are set to start in May.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Fifa, #Ban, #Zifa

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

57 mins ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 605 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 126 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 254 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days