Mapeza wants more firepower

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza wants to add more offensive players in his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of next month.The platinum miners let go of top striker Rodwell Chinyengetere, who joined Caps United, but they have failed to find the net in their last two games.They lost 2-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs before the weekend's nil-all draw against Dynamos and they have dropped to seventh position on the league table, even though it's still early days with only four rounds of matches played so far.After assessing what he has in his dressing room, Mapeza said the squad was good enough, but he wanted more forward players."Last week, the guys played well, but with a little bit of luck, the boys could have won the game. Dynamos played very well, but I am more than happy that the team is going in a positive direction."As you are aware, the window is closing on March 31, so if we manage to get one or two players, we can still add on what we have at the moment," Mapeza said ahead of their trip to Nyamhunga Stadium this weekend, where they will take on ZPC Kariba.While all other departments seem intact, their front line appears frail at this point, something that must have left Mapeza worried.The Pure Platinum Play mentor has to get his young forwards who include, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Oscar Bhebhe, Panashe Matimbanyoka and Nigerian Onafide Abubakar, to start firing.Walter Musona is expected to add more sting to the squad given his experience.The same applies to the usually menacing Donald Teguru and Nigel Makumbe.Mapeza is expecting a tough challenge from the electricity men, but hopes his team will triumph."It's has not always been easy for us everytime we have gone there. The last time we got a good result in Kariba was in 2016. Every other time we have been playing for draws. I hope this time we will get better results," he said."We have been there before and we just have to go there with a positive mind and come back home with maximum points."Meanwhile, Innocent Mucheneka's return from an injury spell has given Mapeza more options."Innocent is back now, but I can't say he will start against ZPC Kariba. We just have to keep monitoring the situation. For now, it's 50/50, but we are happy that he is back in the squad," he added.