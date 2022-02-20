Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Blanket inks fresh deal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc has entered into a zero-cost contract to hedge approximately 25% of its targeted gold production for 2020 at its flagship operation, Blanket Mine in Gwanda.

The deal will be executed via a cap and collar hedging contract for 20 000 ounces of gold over a period of five months, from March to July 2022, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The hedging contract has a cap of US$1 940 and a collar of US$1 825, meaning that, for the 4 000 ounces of gold per month for the period, Caledonia will receive an effective gold price per ounce of not less than US$1 825 nor greater than US$1 940 and will receive an effective spot gold price between these two levels.

"Hedging gold production is not an easy decision for a gold miner as investors usually wish to maximise exposure to gold price upside," Caledonia's chief executive officer Steve Curtis said.

"However, given the fact that our capital expenditure phasing is heavily weighted towards the first half of 2022 as we ramp up gold production, the board considered it prudent to take advantage of the current strong gold price to protect the balance sheet during this phase of higher capital investment with a five-month hedging arrangement over a portion of our production."

Caledonia has been on an aggressive expansion programme over the past five years.

In his address recently in Harare, Curtis said apart from Blanket, the firm was pressing ahead with plans to increase its assets.

Chief finance officer Mark Learmonth, incoming CEO, said Caledonia had narrowed its search for fresh Zimbabwean projects to seven goldfields after combing through over 30 assets.

The strategy was part of a broad ambition under which it plans to pounce on more gold mines, following significant expansion at Blanket, where it projects to lift output to 80 000 ounces (oz) this year.

With a US$30 million war chest at the end of September, Caledonia sits on strong ground to swing as it sees fit, and take over assets of its desire.

Learmonth said the firm was determined to transform into a multi-asset firm with capacity to extract 500 000oz.

The first phase of Caledonia's expansion kicked off with a US$70 million new shaft development that was completed last year.

Central Shaft, which helped the firm lift output last year, was this week described by Learmonth as a "first world piece of engineering".

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Blanket, #Deal, #Ink

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

57 mins ago | 241 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 607 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 616 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 126 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 257 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 105 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days