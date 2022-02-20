Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has failed to fill vacant nursing posts at its clinics.Council recently advertised 116 vacant nursing posts but health services director Edwin Sibanda said few applications were received.He said council had resorted to other alternatives to fill the posts."The situation at clinics is not good. We will be engaging more contract nurses. Contract staff needs training. However, after we train them and they start to perform, their contracts end."BCC has blamed the shortage of nursing personnel at its clinics on brain drain owing to poor remuneration.Zimbabwe-trained nurses are on demand in several countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and Botswana.