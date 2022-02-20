Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BUSINESS executives have urged government to take the resuscitation of the moribund ZiscoSteel seriously following the announcement of a new investor on Tuesday.

Government announced in a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday that Kuvimba Mining House had taken over ZiscoSteel.

During the late former President Robert Mugabe's era, government said US$360 million was needed to revive the steel company.

Former Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) business council secretary-general Trust Chikohora told NewsDay that the collapsed steelmaker was key to the country's economic revival plans.

"We are tired of announcements of deals which do not come to fruition when it comes to ZiscoSteel. This time, let us see implementation and Zisco working again. The revival of this company is important to the rest of the country as a lot of downstream industries will benefit from an operational ZiscoSteel," Chikohora, who is also the past president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), said.

He said there had been several promises to revive ZiscoSteel, including the Essar deal involving an Indian company and another deal with the Chinese which did not yield anything.

Investigations on the collapse of ZiscoSteel had pointed to mismanagement, corruption and looting by government officials and top employees of the company.

Former ZiscoSteel chairperson Gift Mugano said government should learn from experiences in the operations of the steel giant to ensure its
revival.

"At some point when ZiscoSteel was still capacitated before its closure, there were fights among ministries because Zisco is a component which is aligned with the Ministry of Mines. You recall when I was there as chairman, there were certain challenges when certain procedures were violated, where Zisco was given permission to take over coking ovens," he said.

"What needs to be taken seriously by government is to learn from past experiences. This kind of rash approach to a State-owned enterprise must not be allowed to continue. Clearly, we cannot ignore history concerning the corruption around Zisco.

"The technology at Zisco came from Germany, and we are now in the fourth industrial revolution, where things have changed to digital technology and the state of technology there (Zisco) is quite outdated."

Mugano said government needed to look into the issue of machinery before throwing US$360 million into Zisco.

Economist Victor Bhoroma said the government promise to resuscitate Zisco could be an election gimmick.

"It is not the first time that such promises have been made, especially around elections. Early in 2010, Zisco invited a bidder for a 64% stake at the Kwekwe and Redcliff plant and many investors over the years have been invited but nothing materialised."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zisco, #Steel, #Kuvimba

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

56 mins ago | 239 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

60 mins ago | 597 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 604 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 122 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 253 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days