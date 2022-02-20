Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday applauded the official launch of the Julius Kambarage Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania as a major milestone towards decolonisation of Africa.

Zanu-PF co-founded the school alongside Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, South Africa's African National Congress, the Mozambique Liberation Front Party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola and SWAPO of Namibia.

In his congratulatory message, Mnangagwa described Nyerere School as a symbol of completion of Africa's de-colonisation agenda.

"The school is a home of African de-colonial thought and symbolises victory of the intellectual facet of our unrelenting anti-colonial enterprise. The monumental launch of the school is an articulation of the thought-leadership of our anti-colonial forebears," Mnangagwa said.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, who attended the launch, said the ruling party's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology would partner the Nyerere school to inculcate a spirit of patriotism among citizens.

"With no sheer stroke of doubt, I am confident that the Julius Kambarage Nyerere Leadership School will serve as a strategic partner to both our Africa Museum to be headquartered in Zimbabwe as well as our party think-tank, the Chitepo School of Ideology," Mpofu said.

"This institution is definitely going to be the citadel of scientific decolonisation thought. Today, marks the consolidation of the many ideas we have chosen to adopt as a continent. Against this backdrop, this school is a strategic hub for rethinking policy-making on our continent."

